Baby Boy on the Way for New York Yankees Pitcher Gerrit Cole and Wife Amy: 'We Are Overjoyed'

A little slugger is on the way for Gerrit Cole!

The newly signed New York Yankees pitcher, 29, and his wife Amy announced on Instagram Wednesday that they are expecting their first child, a baby boy, this summer.

Sharing a photo of the couple smiling while holding baby shoes and another of them with a onesie that reads “Baby Cole Coming Soon,” the father-to-be wrote, “Can’t wait to meet our son in June. 🥰”

Amy posted the same images in reverse order, excitedly captioning them, “A year of new beginnings. New city, new team, and a new member of the family! Baby Cole is arriving in June and we are overjoyed. 👶🏼💙”

The timing of the couple’s pregnancy announcement couldn’t be sweeter. Last month, Cole reportedly signed a landmark nine-year, $324 million contract deal with the Yankees, sources told ESPN. Other outlets, including USA Today, also reported the agreement.

According to ESPN, the contract for free agent Cole includes an opt-out after five years, as well as a no-trade clause. It amounts to an average annual salary of $36 million, which is officially the most total money and annual average salary for a pitcher in history.

Cole just finished off a strong run with the Houston Astros, helping take the team to the 2019 World Series where they ultimately fell to the Washington Nationals. He was up for the 2019 Cy Young Award, but ended up coming in second behind his Astros teammate Justin Verlander.

The athlete’s MLB career started in 2008 while he was still in high school. The Yankees selected Cole in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft, but instead he ultimately opted to attend college at UCLA. He was the first overall selection in the 2011 MLB draft for the Pittsburgh Pirates, debuting in 2013. Cole was traded to the Astros in 2018.

Cole and Amy recently celebrated three years of marriage, with each posting sweet tributes on Instagram that included photos from their romantic wedding day.

“Forever grateful for you. Happy Anniversary, @gerritcole45! 💗,” Amy wrote on Nov. 12 in the caption of a snapshot from their ceremony, showing the pair exchanging vows under a stunning floral arch.

“One of my most favorite days of the year!” Cole wrote the same day, to accompany a photograph of the spouses holding hands in their wedding attire. “Love you @amyc23! Cheers to 3 years!”