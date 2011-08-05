Spotted: Geri Halliwell and Bluebell - Party Time

Geri Halliwell, daughter Bluebell Madonna, 5, and a stuffed pal were snapped heading to a friend's birthday bash on Tuesday in London.

It’s not my party — and I’ll pout if I want to!

“After I gave birth to Tate, the first bouquets through the door were from Victoria, Geri and Mel,” bandmate Emma Bunton tells Hello! while introducing the latest Spice baby.

“They came with little notes and that is always special to me, to get those from the girls.”