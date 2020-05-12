Oh, Baby! Adorable Photos of Gerber's Photo Search Winners Through the Years

On May 4, 2022, Gerber revealed the winner for its latest photo search contest as Isa Slish of Edmond, Oklahoma. The bright-eyed baby girl will serve as 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby and take on the adorable and vital role of Chief Growing Officer (CGO) on Gerber's Executive Committee.

Isa, whom her mother, Meredith Slish, describes as a "strong, amazing little girl" via a press release, will collaborate with Gerber to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive, which includes her serving as official Chief Taste Tester to review new baby food products as well as provide "advice" to the team.

Meredith says her daughter "loves to interact with the world around her and nothing will stop her."

"We knew Isa was special, she has shown us that every day since she came into our lives," Meredith explains. "We found out when I was 18 weeks pregnant that Isa would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg."

"We hope Isa's story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her. Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want!" she says.