Oh, Baby! Adorable Photos of Gerber's Photo Search Winners Through the Years
Isa Slish is the 12th winner of Gerber's Photo Search Contest, which means we've been lucky enough to have a decade-plus of absolutely adorable Gerber Spokesbabies
2022
On May 4, 2022, Gerber revealed the winner for its latest photo search contest as Isa Slish of Edmond, Oklahoma. The bright-eyed baby girl will serve as 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby and take on the adorable and vital role of Chief Growing Officer (CGO) on Gerber's Executive Committee.
Isa, whom her mother, Meredith Slish, describes as a "strong, amazing little girl" via a press release, will collaborate with Gerber to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive, which includes her serving as official Chief Taste Tester to review new baby food products as well as provide "advice" to the team.
Meredith says her daughter "loves to interact with the world around her and nothing will stop her."
"We knew Isa was special, she has shown us that every day since she came into our lives," Meredith explains. "We found out when I was 18 weeks pregnant that Isa would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg."
"We hope Isa's story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her. Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want!" she says.
2021
Zane Kahin, 4 months, of Winter Park, Florida, was named the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby.
Zane, according to a press release, captivated the judges with his "cheerful attitude, infectious giggles and playful smile that can light up any room."
Erin Kahin, Zane's mom, said in a statement, "Zane is our little comedian. He loves to crack himself up and even wakes up laughing."
She added that their "shining light" baby beat "all odds" when he was born Feb. 3, 2021. "When I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 27 years old and a newly single woman, my doctors were unsure how the impact of chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy would impact my ability to have children. After getting married to my husband over a year ago, we surprisingly conceived naturally and had a near perfect pregnancy."
"Our family continues to enjoy every moment and look at life with appreciation and a sense of humor," added Erin.
2020
One-year-old Magnolia Earl was named the 2020 Gerber Spokesbaby, making her the first adopted baby to win the title.
Sweet Magnolia "captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze," Gerber's announcement read.
Magnolia represents Gerber babies around the globe and her family's story of adoption "unites all parents and drives everyone at Gerber: the promise to do anything for baby."
2019
Kairi Yang, with her adorable smile and sweet personality, won over the judges and became 2019's Gerber Spokesbaby.
The little girl with the big grin beat a staggering 544,000 other entrants on Instagram, with Gerber's President and CEO saying in a press release, "As soon as we saw her photo, we fell in love with Kairi's expressive eyes and angelic face, looking toward the future and being excited for all that it holds."
2018
Sweet, smiley Lucas Warren took home the title in 2018! He was the first baby with Down syndrome to win Gerber's Photo Search Contest, breaking the mold for babies everywhere while looking absolutely adorable.
"We're hoping this will impact everyone — that it will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited," said dad Jason Warren at the time of his son's win. "They have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else."
2017
2017 winner Riley Shines really lives up to his last name! With a shining personality and sweet baby grin, Riley took home the 2017 title, out of 110,000 entries.
2016
Big smiles from 2016's winning baby, Isla, from Troy, Michigan! When she won, her mom told PEOPLE, "She's the happiest little baby, she's always smiling. The smile from the photo is literally on her face all the time!"
2015
Darling Grace won the Photo Search in 2015 when judges "just fell in love with [her] smile (and those dimples!)" She's now 5 years old.
2014
Double the cuteness! In 2014, Gerber broke the mold and named twins Paxton and Levi the winners. The adorable brothers are now 6 years old!
2013
Now 8, Mary Jane stole our hearts and the top spot in the Photo Search Contest in 2013. According to Gerber, "Mary Jane's big, bright eyes and adorable smile drew the Gerber judges to her photo."
2012
Pictured center, 2012's winner, Tate, is now 9 years old and a big brother. He's still Gerber Baby material, if you ask us!
2011
The first-ever Photo Search winner, Mercy Townsend, won over the judges with her pinch-able cheeks and big grin!