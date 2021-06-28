Zane's mother Erin Kahin was diagnosed with breast cancer at 27 and unsure how treatment would affect fertility. However, she "surprisingly conceived naturally" and gave birth to Zane in February

Gerber Baby! Zane Kahin of Florida Named as 2021 Spokesbaby: 'Our Little Comedian,' Says His Mom

Let the giggles begin!

On Monday, Gerber announced the winner of its 11th annual Photo Search, crowning 4½-month-old Zane Kahin of Winter Park, Florida, as the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby, plus the honorary role as Gerber's Executive Committee as Chief Growing Officer (CGO) for the year.

Zane, according to a press release, captivated the judges with his "cheerful attitude, infectious giggles and playful smile that can light up any room."

Erin Kahin, Zane's mom, says in a statement, "Zane is our little comedian. He loves to crack himself up and even wakes up laughing."

She adds that their "shining light" baby beat "all odds" when he was born Feb. 3. "When I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 27 years old and a newly single woman, my doctors were unsure how the impact of chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy would impact my ability to have children. After getting married to my husband over a year ago, we surprisingly conceived naturally and had a near perfect pregnancy."

"Our family continues to enjoy every moment and look at life with appreciation and a sense of humor," says Erin.

The original Gerber baby in the brand's iconic logo was Ann Turner Cook. In 2010, Photo Search was launched, inspired by the "countless photos received over the years from parents who see their little ones in" Gerber's logo.

"Photo Search is a moment that brings families together in celebration year after year, and the Gerber family is delighted to welcome Zane as this year's Gerber Spokesbaby and first-ever Chief Growing Officer," Mohini Joshi, vice president of marketing at Gerber, says in a statement.

"By recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, we celebrate the diversity of families, whether that's where we're from, who our parents are or the circumstances in which baby came into the world," Joshi adds.

As the winner, Zane has the opportunity to serve as official Chief Taste Tester to taste and review new baby food products, provide the Gerber executive team "advice" about what babies need for the future and guest star as Gerber CEO for a day, helping make business decisions that foster company and every baby's growth.