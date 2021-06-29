Mom of 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby Talks Road to Welcoming Son After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'It Was Hard'

"I truly feel like I went through all of that so I could be his mom," Erin Kahin tells PEOPLE of her health battle and giving birth to son Zane

Mike and Erin Zahin entered their baby into Gerber's Photo Search contest as a joke -- but their son Zane ended up giggling his way into the judges' hearts, claiming the 2021 title.

Gerber made the reveal Monday morning, with the Winter Park, Florida, parents finding out the news live on the Today show. Speaking with PEOPLE, the couple talked about the "pinch-me" moment, still in shock from the "surreal" victory. (The family is awarded a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to one year and, of course, 365 days of bragging rights.)

"It started as a joke. We were like, 'Hey, should we just do it,' " Erin says of submitting their now-4½-month-old. Adds Mike with a laugh, " 'Wait a minute: A competition to find out if he's cute or not? Yes, enter him in!' Lo and behold, he wins! Totally shocked."

"He just has the aura of joy and happiness about him, just calm and serene. And when you're around him, that's what you feel and you see it," adds the mom of Zane. "When he smiles, it's hard not to smile along with him."

Erin also tells PEOPLE about the emotional moment she met Zane after giving birth to him on Feb. 3. Her pregnancy came after she was unsure if she'd be able to conceive, having undergone chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer at age 27.

Zane Kahin from Winter Park, Florida 2021 Gerber Baby Spokesbaby announcement Credit: Courtesy The Kahin Family

"I always wanted to be a mom," she says. "... It was hard. Mike and I had a talk about that early on of we wanted a family but we may have a difficult road to get there. We just were really blessed that we were able to get pregnant naturally and quickly. The concern was just Zane when I was pregnant. It was a relief, as the pregnancy went on, that he was developing as he should. He's super healthy and happy."

"That was a surreal moment, when he was born. It kind of came to a full-circle moment of I truly feel like I went through all of that so I could be his mom," adds Erin.

Do not "give up hope," she says to other women who may encounter similar experiences. "It's still possible, even if you go through something as horrible and traumatic as cancer or any other situation where you feel like you may not be able to be a mom," she says. "It can still happen."

Zane Kahin from Winter Park, Florida 2021 Gerber Baby Spokesbaby announcement Credit: Courtesy The Kahin Family

As for whether Zane will have a future sibling to carry on the Gerber baby mantle one day, the parents agree they have their hands (happily) full at the moment. Says Erin, "We are enjoying Zane as much as we can right now. We'll cross that bridge when we get there."

After being crowned in the 11th annual Photo Search, Zane is also now the first-ever Chief Growing Officer. The baby boy will serve as official Chief Taste Tester to sample and rate new baby food products, as well as guest star as Gerber CEO for a day.