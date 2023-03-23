Gerard Piqué Breaks Silence After Shakira Split as He Says He's Focused on 'Protecting' His Kids

Gerard Piqué is staying focused on his kids following his split from longtime girlfriend Shakira.

The former soccer star, 36, spoke out for the first time since he and the singer split in June, telling Spanish publication El Pais that his main priority continues to be protecting their kids, sons Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10.

"Everyone has their responsibility to do what's best for their kids," he said, as translated from Spanish to English.

"It's about protecting them," he added. "That's the job of all parents with their kids. That's what I'm focused on and that's my role as a father."

Shakira announced her separation from the soccer star last June after first confirming their relationship in March 2011. Since then, Piqué went Instagram official with girlfriend Clara Chia Martí, 23, in January, while Shakira has released three tracks seemingly addressing the split.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The most recent is a collaboration with fellow Colombian star Karol G titled "TQG," where they sing about watching a former partner move on and the ways in which they've emerged stronger from the relationship.

Shakira, 46, has shared similar sentiments about their kids, telling ELLE in a September interview that she was doing what she could to "conceal" the situation from her kids.

"I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life," she said.

In November, the singer and the retired soccer player reached a custody agreement in regard to their boys.

"Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the former couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."

A source told PEOPLE that the two signed an agreement that is "best for their kids."

"For eight years they have been living in Barcelona, but she and the kids are moving to Miami, where all her maternal family live," the insider added.