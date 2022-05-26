Georgina Rodríguez, who also recently welcomed a baby girl, wore a shimmering silver halter-neck gown while attending the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday

Georgina Rodríguez Attends Cannes for First Public Outing Since Death of Son with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Georgina Rodríguez is back in the public eye.

Rodriguez, 28, made her first public appearance this week since she and her boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, announced the death of their baby son and the birth of their daughter in April.

The mom stepped out in style at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Wednesday, where she wore a shimmering silver halter-neck gown. The star accessorized the look with emerald earrings and matching silver heels.

The mother documented her red carpet style in a post shared on Instagram. "MERCI CANNES 🇫🇷," Rodríguez wrote alongside a series of photographs of herself boarding a private jet in her dress.

In another post shared earlier in the day, Rodríguez wowed in an all-black leather ensemble. "Back to Cannes 🖤," she captioned that series of shots.

Rodríguez and Ronaldo, 37, have been together since 2017. The soccer star is father daughter Alana Martina, 4, son Cristiano Jr., 11, and 4½-year-old twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo.

The pair previously announced the loss of their son, as well as the birth of his twin sister, in a joint statement shared last month.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," they wrote at the time. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," the parents added.

Rodríguez and Ronaldo later revealed the name and birthdate of the baby boy's surviving twin sister earlier this month.