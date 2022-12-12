Georgina Rodríguez Leaves Qatar with Daughter After Cristiano Ronaldo's Tearful World Cup Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez share six children, including their son — twin to daughter Bella Esmerelda — who died during his birth in April

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on December 12, 2022 03:57 PM
Georgina Rodríguez Shows Daughter's Baby Doll in Her Purse as They Leave Qatar After World Cup
Photo: Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram

Georgina Rodríguez is grateful for the time she spent with her family at the World Cup.

Rodríguez, 28, traveled to Qatar with her children to cheer on her boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, as he competed in the 2022 World Cup for his home country of Portugal.

The photo shows the mom walking with a black Birkin bag with a baby doll tucked at the very top of it as 5½-year-old daughter Eva Maria, wearing a purple shirt and a pink backpack, walks beside her. Her face is not shown in the shot shared on the model's Instagram Story.

"Returning home. Thank you Qatar for these wonderful days and thanks to all the people who made this possible," she wrote in the caption, as translated from Spanish.

The couple is parents to daughter Alana Martina, 5, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 5½, and son Cristiano Jr, 12. Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced the death of their baby son and the birth of their daughter, Bella Esmerelda, in April.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, and family
Cristiano Ronaldo and family. Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Rodríguez shared a message of support for her boyfriend following his teary-eyed exit from what was likely his last World Cup outing, following Portugal's elimination on Saturday.

Speaking of coach Fernando Santos' decision not to include Ronaldo in the team's starting lineup, Rodríguez wrote, "Today, your friend and coach made the wrong decision," in an Instagram Story, per The Sun.

"That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect. The same one who, when putting you on the field, saw how everything changed, but it was too late," she continued.

"You can't underestimate the best player of the world, its most powerful weapon. Much less should one stand up for those who don't deserve it," she concluded. "Life gives us lessons. Today we don't lose, we learn. We admire you.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

The soccer star shared the bittersweet news about the birth of his twins on Instagram earlier this year, writing, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he continued, thanking their doctors and nurses for "all their expert care and support."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel."

"We will always love you," he concluded the post, signed by himself and Rodríguez.

The former Manchester United player posted a touching photo of himself and his newborn daughter two weeks after the death of her twin brother.

The picture showed Ronaldo holding his baby girl while the little one cuddled in his arms. "Forever Love…❤️🙏🏽," the soccer star wrote in the Instagram caption.

