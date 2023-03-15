Georgina Rodríguez Cries as She Talks About Loss of Her Baby Son with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo announced last April that one of their newborn twins, a baby boy, had died

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 15, 2023 05:19 PM
Published on March 15, 2023 05:19 PM
Georgina Rodriguez. Photo: Netflix/YouTube

Georgina Rodríguez is opening up about the "best and worst moment" of her life.

In the trailer for the second season of her Netflix reality series, I am Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend — with whom he shares daughter Bella Esmeralda, 10 months, and Alana, 5 — gets candid about the highs and lows of her life over the last year.

"Over 40 million people follow me, but no one knows how I really feel," she begins the trailer, as a montage of her modeling gigs and professional appearances play.

Rodríguez is then seen sitting in solitude near the water as she says, "This year, I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant."

In April, Ronaldo — who is also dad to twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 5½, and Cristiano Jr., 12½ — shared the heartbreaking news of the death of their baby daughter's twin, mourning their son with a post on social media.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the soccer star wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Ronaldo continued by thanking their doctors and nurses for "all their expert care and support."

Georgina Rodriguez. Netflix/YouTube

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he concluded the post, signed by him and Rodríguez.

In the trailer, Rodríguez continues, "Life is hard. Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong."

Rodríguez then credits Ronaldo for how he "really encouraged me" to get back out into the world after the heavy loss.

"My priority right now is my family and my children," she continues as moments between her and her kids play out. "I'm so happy and thankful."

