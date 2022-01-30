Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini on Dubai Beach

I Am Georgina star Georgina Rodríguez is currently expecting twins — a baby boy and girl — with longtime boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

She is Georgina Rodríguez!

On Saturday, the 28-year-old model and girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photograph on Instagram that showed off her growing baby bump in a bikini while on a beach in Dubai.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snapshot, the I Am Georgina star can be seen relaxing in a light blue bikini with a matching headpiece alongside Ronaldo, 36, and their kids: 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo; 4-year-old daughter Alana Martina; and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

"So proud of my beautiful family 💖," Rodríguez captioned her post. "Here in @dubai dreams do come true ✨."

Ronaldo, meanwhile, shared the same photo on his respective account, where he captioned the pic in Arabic, writing, "Thank you Dubai for the good times. Thank you Dubai for the warm feelings. Thank you Dubai for providing the most beautiful family moments."

He added: "Dubai is my second home..and my family is grateful for the good reception and the generosity of your beautiful people...with my sincere love for you."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Back in October, Ronaldo announced that Rodríguez is pregnant with a set of twins. At the time, he shared that they were expecting alongside a photo of the pair lying in bed while holding up ultrasound photos.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed," Ronaldo captioned the post, which Rodríguez also shared to her page.

Last month, Ronaldo revealed he and Rodríguez are expecting a baby boy and girl in a sweet video with their children (Their twins Eva and Mateo were born via surrogate).

In the clip, Cristiano Jr. and Mateo hold one balloon while Eva and Alana hold another. Rodríguez then counts to three in the background before the kids pop the balloons, sending both pink and blue confetti flying into the air as the family cheers.

RELATED VIDEO: Cristiano & 7-Year-Old Son Team Up For Father-Son Fashion Shoot: See The Adorable Pic!

Earlier this week, Ronaldo gave fans another peek at their family fun in the sun.

On Wednesday, the soccer star shared a sweet photo with his kids at the beach in Dubai. He posed smiling with his arms wrapped around his four children.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Proud Dad❤️🙏🏽," Ronaldo captioned the Instagram post from the family vacation.