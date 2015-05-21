"I love the idea of being with someone forever, but I don't think it happens very often," she says

Georgina Bloomberg: Co-Parenting with the Wrong Person Is Harder Than Being a Single Mom

The fairytale of a happily ever after is just that for Georgina Bloomberg.

The mom of 16-month-old son Jasper admits finding a forever love is not something that happens every day.

“Marriage is not super important to me — most end in divorce. I love the idea of being with someone forever, but I don’t think it happens very often,” the internationally renowned equestrian tells Cricket’s Circle.

“Marriage was coined at a time when people died when they were 30. That stability would be nice, and I am definitely open-minded about it, but I don’t need it in that way some women do.”

Instead of relying on her former partner, Ramiro Quintana, to co-parent their baby boy, Bloomberg, 32, has taken on the role herself. Although the responsibility can seem overwhelming, the mom of one prefers to look at the positive side.

“Jasper’s father will always be in his life and be a friend figure to him, but he is not involved in the day-to-day,” she shares. “It’s hard, but it’s much easier to do it by yourself than with the wrong person.”

Motherhood has changed Bloomberg in more ways than one. After riding in a show while five months pregnant — “typically a big no-no,” she explains — the first-time mom admits her feelings have since shifted.

“I felt confident in that decision at that time,” she explains. “That said, now knowing my son, I wouldn’t do it again. It’s an unnecessary risk that isn’t worth it.”

But much like she once said she would never ride while pregnant, Bloomberg is finding other areas in which she’s bending the rules a bit, too.

“I also said I would never pull out my phone in the middle of a restaurant and hand it to my child, and I have definitely done that too,” she says. “Becoming a mother has made me a lot less judgmental.”

For more of Georgina Bloomberg’s interview, visit Cricket’s Circle.com, the shoppable short answer for baby and toddler.