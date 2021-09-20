Model Georgia Fowler Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Dylan Aman: 'An Angel Landed'

Georgia Fowler is officially a mom!

The Victoria's Secret model, 29, welcomed her first baby, daughter Dylan Aman Dalah, on Friday, Sept. 17, she announced on Instagram Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fowler, who shares her baby with boyfriend Nathan Dalah, revealed the exciting news alongside sweet photos of the newborn.

"Dylan Aman Dalah 🤍 17.9.21 🤍 Welcome to the World 🤍 We love you so much 🤍," Fowler writes.

The model also shared several shots to her Instagram Stories, including a black-and-white picture of her baby girl's feet and a shot of her dog watching over her daughter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Georgia Fowler baby Georgia Fowler baby Georgia Fowler baby

Center: Credit: Georgia Fowler/Instagram Right: Credit: Georgia Fowler/Instagram

"17.9.21 17:32 An angel landed. Dylan Aman Dalah We love you," the model captioned one photo.

"Looking over you baby sister," she wrote alongside a heartwarming picture of her dog looking at baby Dylan.

Fowler first announced she was expecting in April after posting several photos of her maternity photo shoot on her blog.

"It's been hard to keep this one quiet, but now it's pretty hard to hide," she wrote alongside one photo on Instagram where she posed nude on the beach showing off her baby bump.

Fowler continued, "Nathan and I couldn't be happier to share our exciting news with you."

"We cannot wait to meet you little one and begin our next adventure together," the first time mom-to-be wrote. "The best is yet to come."

Dalah and Fowler went public with their relationship in February 2020. The new dad posted about the pregnancy news on his Instagram account, revealing the couple was expecting a girl.