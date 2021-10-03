George W. Bush and Wife Laura Meet Newborn Granddaughter Cora Georgia Coyne: 'Proud and Grateful'

The couple shared their first photo with granddaughter Cora Georgia Coyne, days after their daughter Barbara gave birth

George W. Bush and Laura Welcome Granddaughter Cora After Barbara Gives Birth: 'Proud and Grateful'

George W. Bush and Laura Welcome Granddaughter Cora After Barbara Gives Birth: 'Proud and Grateful'

George W. Bush is a proud grandfather once again.

The former president, 75, and wife Laura Bush, 74, celebrated the arrival of newborn granddaughter Cora Georgia Coyne with a sweet photo, days after their daughter Barbara Bush gave birth earlier this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"With full hearts, @laurawbush and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," George captioned the shot on Instagram. "Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine – not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful."

Barbara, 39, and husband Craig Coyne welcomed their first baby on Monday, the family confirmed to PEOPLE after keeping the pregnancy news under wraps.

The couple tied the knot in October 2018 at the Bush compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, in what Barbara previously told PEOPLE was "a very short, sweet ceremony," with only 20 family members in attendance.

Barbara Bush Pierce Credit: Barbara Bush Pierce/instagram

Her cousin, Wendy Wear Stapleton, told PEOPLE that they chose the name Cora Coyne because Barbara "likes the alliteration," adding of the middle name: "Then she's got the Georgia which is for her dad and her grandfather."

"Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)," Jenna, 39, wrote in the caption. "I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama. And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j."

RELATED VIDEO: Barbara Bush Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Cora Georgia: 'Healthy and Adorable'

Jenna previously opened up about her feelings of "guilt" over getting pregnant while her sister was also trying to conceive.