George W. Bush and Wife Laura Meet Newborn Granddaughter Cora Georgia Coyne: 'Proud and Grateful'
The couple shared their first photo with granddaughter Cora Georgia Coyne, days after their daughter Barbara gave birth
George W. Bush is a proud grandfather once again.
The former president, 75, and wife Laura Bush, 74, celebrated the arrival of newborn granddaughter Cora Georgia Coyne with a sweet photo, days after their daughter Barbara Bush gave birth earlier this week.
"With full hearts, @laurawbush and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," George captioned the shot on Instagram. "Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine – not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful."
RELATED: Wendy Wear Stapleton Reveals Why Cousin Barbara Bush Chose Baby's Name: 'She Likes the Alliteration'
Barbara, 39, and husband Craig Coyne welcomed their first baby on Monday, the family confirmed to PEOPLE after keeping the pregnancy news under wraps.
The couple tied the knot in October 2018 at the Bush compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, in what Barbara previously told PEOPLE was "a very short, sweet ceremony," with only 20 family members in attendance.
Her cousin, Wendy Wear Stapleton, told PEOPLE that they chose the name Cora Coyne because Barbara "likes the alliteration," adding of the middle name: "Then she's got the Georgia which is for her dad and her grandfather."
Barbara's twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, also celebrated her niece's arrival, posting photos on Tuesday from her first meeting with the new baby in the hospital.
"Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)," Jenna, 39, wrote in the caption. "I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama. And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j."
RELATED VIDEO: Barbara Bush Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Cora Georgia: 'Healthy and Adorable'
The Today show co-host shares three kids, Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, Poppy Louise, 6, and Henry "Hal" Harold, 2, with husband Henry Hager.
Jenna previously opened up about her feelings of "guilt" over getting pregnant while her sister was also trying to conceive.
She wrote in her 2020 book, Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Loss and Love, that "infertility runs in my family," but that her mom has always given her the same advice when soothing concerns about pregnancy: "Every woman gets her baby in her time."