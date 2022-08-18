See All the Exclusive Photos from George Lopez and Daughter Mayan's Fun PEOPLE Photo Shoot! 

01 of 06 George and Mayan Lopez, Back Together Peter Yang On their upcoming NBC sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez, George and Mayan Lopez play an estranged father and daughter putting a painful past behind them and reconnecting in fresh new ways. Though fictional, the comedy mines some of their own tense history. "We spent years when we didn't talk," George, 61, tells PEOPLE. Ultimately, it was the COVID lockdown that brought them together again. The pair talk about their relationship — and have some fun with fashion! — in the Family Issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

02 of 06 Leaf Me Alone Peter Yang "It's so crazy to think that really two years ago, we weren't really speaking regularly, if at all," Mayan, 26, shares. "With the show, I'm having similar conversations, hard conversations that I've had with him or struggled to have with him — and now we're doing it on TV for millions of people to see. But what's so wonderful is that both of us have been through a lot of pain, but the love has always brought us together."

03 of 06 Color Up Peter Yang With their new sitcom now in production, George says his hopes remain simple: "My dream collaboration with Mayan is to spend the rest of my life around her."

04 of 06 True Talents Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal/ "Mayan was funny as a kid," George recalls of their early years in Los Angeles. At 12, Mayan began dreaming of performing on Chicago's Second City improv stage, which she ultimately did in 2017. "I inherited wonderful gifts from my dad, but I had to train and hone them," Mayan says. "The biggest life lesson he taught me was to try to be the best comedian I can be."

05 of 06 Got It from Her Papa Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal/ "She's proven herself and her talent," says George. "It's not because of her last name. It's because she's done the work."