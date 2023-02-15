George Kittle's Wife Claire Reveals She Had an Ectopic Pregnancy: 'I Felt My Soul Leave My Body'

The wife of San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle shared that she had an ectopic pregnancy after finding out she was pregnant on Christmas Day.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, Claire Kittle revealed, "On Christmas morning George and I took a pregnancy test while the rest of our family waited to open presents downstairs. We were about to see the greatest gift, a positive test."

Claire included photos of her and George sharing a kiss in front of a Christmas tree, her positive pregnancy test, and another of George holding her baby bump. She also shared footage of the moment George pulled out the positive pregnancy test and told their family they were expecting. Her post ended with a sentimental photo of her and George hugging as the athlete closed his eyes.

In her post, Claire said she received devastating news during a doctor's appointment a couple of weeks later.

"Fast forward to Jan 10th I had a routine ultrasound putting me right around 7.5 weeks pregnant. The nurse giving my ultra sound went silent for awhile and I asked 'I'm still early there's probably nothing to see yet right?' " Claire explained. "She responded with 'I see a pregnancy here it's just not in the correct place, it's ectopic…' I felt my soul leave my body as I knew exactly what that meant."

Later that evening, she decided to have surgery and pointed out, "This type of pregnancy is extremely dangerous for the mother if not found early."

She thanked the medical team she received treatment from as well as the San Francisco 49ers "for allowing George to sprint out of the building at any given moment."

Claire called her husband of nearly four years "my strength when I had none."

"We leaned on each other like we never have before," she said. "Im thankful my mom, dad and Georges parents were all here to help us."

Claire explained her decision to share the news, stating that it wasn't for "pity" but instead "to acknowledge something extremely personal, hard & emotional that has taken place in our life."

"To simply talk about it because I felt alone when I got the news, I never knew anyone else who had an ectopic pregnancy before," she added.

Reflecting on her own experience, she sent a message to other women who have also had ectopic pregnancies.

"So here's my direct line to you, i've had one, you're not alone. It sucks, It's hard, be strong. There's strength in stories and I hope you can find comfort in ours," she said. "These types of things need to be talked about more often."

She asked fans to pray for her and the tight end "as we don't really know what to expect moving forward. I do know God gives us exactly what we need when we need it. ❤️."

Claire concluded, "So on this Valentines Day I hope you feel love of all kinds. That's what got us through the worst couple of weeks. If you haven't heard it lately, you're capable, you're loved & you're never alone. ❤️ Some loving moments from the past two months of our life ❤️."

The NFL team showed support in the comments section of her post, writing, "Sending you both all the love ❤️."