George Clooney recalls being "launched" from his motorcycle in 2018 and that it "knocked me out of my shoes"

George Clooney Worried He Wouldn't See Twins Again After Accident: I 'Thought That This Was It'

George Clooney worried he wouldn't see his kids again when he suffered a scary motorcycle accident.

Back in the summer of 2018, the Oscar winner, 59, was in Italy shooting his Hulu series Catch-22 when, on his way to the set, he crashed his motorcycle into a car and went airborne and pummeled to the ground. In the immediate aftermath of the accident, he was thinking about his twins, son Alexander and daughter Ella, whom he welcomed in June 2017 with wife Amal.

"He literally turned directly in front of me. I launched. I go head over heels. But I landed on my hands and knees," Clooney recalled of the accident during an interview for GQ's December/January issue. "If you did it 100 times, maybe once you land on your hands and knees, and any other version you land, you're toast. It knocked me out of my shoes."

"When I hit the ground, my mouth — I thought all my teeth were broken out. But it was glass from the windshield," he added.

"... My kids were like a year old, and mostly it was just the thought that this was it and that I wasn't gonna see them again," said Clooney.

Clooney told ITV's This Morning in 2019 that he's done riding motorcycles after surviving that collision. "I was very lucky to pull out of that one. That officially got me off motorbikes after 40 years, which is unfortunate," he said at the time.

As for Amal's reaction, the star said she was against him riding motorcycles after his crash.

"It was one of those conversations, we were coming back from the hospital and she said, 'That's it,' " Clooney recalled. "And I was sort of kind of thinking, 'Well, maybe I can still get away with this,' and then my buddy, who was also in the accident with me, Grant [Heslov] ... said, 'Yeah, I'm off.' There was nothing I could do — I was ganged up on!"

In his interview for GQ, the Midnight Sky director/actor told the magazine that before meeting Amal, he thought he wouldn't settle down and start a family. The couple tied the knot in September 2014.

"'I'm gonna work, I've got great friends, my life is full, I'm doing well.' And I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed," said Clooney. "And I was like, 'Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.' "