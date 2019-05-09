George Clooney Says Twins Sometimes Pick Up Mom Amal’s British Accent: ‘Got to Fix That’

Splitting time between Los Angeles, Italy, and London has left George Clooney‘s twins Ella and Alexander with some confusing accents.

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor, 57, opened up about fatherhood and traveling with his kids, explaining that with all the changing dialects around them, the pair have absorbed parts of their mom Amal Clooney’s way of speaking.

“My wife is very, very English — very British,” George said.

“The other day I caught my son … my son said ‘zeb-ra,’ ” George added. “I’ve got to fix that. That’s not going to happen.”

Changing that shouldn’t be too hard. As George gushed, his kids are “very smart.”

“They obviously got my wife’s brains,” the ER alum explained. “They’re not quite 2 and they can count from one to 20 in English and Italian. I’m still trying to do the English part!”

“They’re very smart. I don’t like that either,” he joked, teasing that he can’t keep up. “I got a lot of dumb relatives, man. Awful easy!”

George Clooney and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ella and Alexander will turn two on June 6. And though they were born two minutes apart at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, the twins have “their own personalities,” George said.

It seems Alexander has a thing for motor vehicles. “He goes outside and he hugs my car. ‘Car!’ and he hugs it,” said George before joking, “Which is bad when I’m driving. It’s really not good. He gets right in the wheel well.”

On the other hand, Ella is already a fashionista. “My daughter is up in my wife’s closet with purses going, ‘Mine!’ ” George said. “So I see this is going to be a fun, fun life for me.”

They “run in two different directions,” George said, adding that it was “a lot.”

Still, they haven’t hit the “terrible two” stage yet. “They’re very well-behaved,” George shared. “They were sick for the last couple of days. That does sort of ruin your nights, as you must imagine.”

He added that they sleep in the same room “most of the time, unless they’re waking each other up.”

Geroge and Amal Clooney Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

George is currently on a press tour for Catch-22, his Hulu miniseries which premieres on May 17. It is directed by George and co-stars Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler and Hugh Laurie.

On Tuesday, the actor told Savannah Guthrie on the Today show that his kids are already pranksters, just like their dad.

“[They] put peanut butter on their shoes so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that’s funny,” George said.

It’s unknown what the couple have up their sleeves for their twins’ second birthday, but it’s sure to be a great celebration — as long as they’re awake this time! Last year, he told Entertainment Tonight that the twins slept through their entire birthday due to jet lag.