George Clooney Says His Twins Are Already Pranksters, Just Like Dad — but 'Not Terrible Twos'

George Clooney‘s kids aren’t yet 2 years old, but they’re already learning how to be worldly from their parents — and have inherited their dad’s silly sense of humor!

The actor opened up to Savannah Guthrie on the Today show Tuesday about his upcoming Hulu miniseries Catch-22 and life at home with his human-rights-lawyer wife Amal Clooney and their twins: Ella and Alexander, who will celebrate their second birthday next month.

“They really come out with the personalities that they’re born with. My daughter will be like, ‘Sit down!’ and [Alexander] will sit down,” says Clooney, 57, laughing. “They’re just completely different personalities and they’re fun and smart. They already can … do all their ABCs in Italian and in English, and I can’t do that — in English!”

Ella and Alexander are “good” and “happy kids” who “laugh a lot,” their dad shares. In fact, “They’re not terrible twos” despite that big age milestone coming up.

But they are already pranksters, just like their dad. “[They] put peanut butter on their shoes so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that’s funny,” Clooney says.

Amal and George Clooney

George Clooney Rachel Murray/Getty

It’s unknown what the couple have up their sleeves for their twins’ second birthday, but it’s sure to be a great celebration — as long as they’re awake this time!

“Yesterday was their birthday. They are 1 year,” Clooney told Entertainment Tonight last June in Los Angeles, admitting that his kids weren’t as psyched about the festivities due to jet lag and “slept” during cake time.

“They’re kind of on Europe time, so they were sleeping during most of the day,” he added. “So we had a cake waiting, and we’d wake them up and show it to them and then they’d go back to sleep.”

George Clooney Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Clooney and Amal, 41, recently flew to Ireland for the Easter holiday, the Irish Independent reported. Their trip was reportedly part of a family reunion planned by the two-time Oscar winner’s parents Nick, 85, and Nina, 80, who flew into Ireland earlier that week.

“The first thing he said when he arrived was, ‘The Irish Clooneys are doing okay.’ He’s an absolute gentleman,” the actor’s cousin, Andy Ring, told the Independent, which also reported that Clooney dined with Bono at Dublin’s Coppinger Row during his stay.

According to irishheritagetowns.com, the Clooneys have relatives in the small Irish town, Abbeyleix — their ancestral home located an hour away in Windgap, Kilkenny. Ever since the connection was made by a family tree, the two families have stayed in contact, and George’s father paid a visit to Abbeyleix.

Catch-22 — also directed by Clooney and co-starring Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler and Hugh Laurie — premieres May 17 on Hulu.