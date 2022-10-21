George Clooney is sharing his initial feelings about being a dad to twins.

The Ticket to Paradise star, 61, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, where he revealed he was "terrified" when he first found out he and wife Amal were expecting twins.

"That wasn't part of the plan," he said of having twins. "[Amal's] sister has twins too."

"We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there's the kid. [To] look at the picture of the kid," Clooney recalled. "And [the doctor] goes, 'It's a boy.' Then he goes, 'And a girl.' And I was like, 'What?' "

"It was such a disaster. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' " the actor continued. "Now it's the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then."

Asked why Clooney was scared at the time, the Up in the Air star told host Drew Barrymore, "Well, I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me."

This isn't the first time Clooney has spoken candidly about being an older parent.

Clooney appeared on Today earlier this month in an interview with Hoda Kotb — alongside Ticket to Paradise costar and friend Julia Roberts — in which the three discussed becoming parents later in life.

After Kotb acknowledged that she "gets scared sometimes" thinking about the milestones she hopes to see in her children's lives that she fears she may not, she asked Clooney if he ever has similar thoughts.

"No. I kind of like the idea of being sort of out of it, when my daughter starts to date," the father of two joked.

Pretending to be his daughter introducing a boyfriend, he said, "Papa, I want you to meet ... he's a drummer in a band."

George, then pretending to be "out of it," looked around the room and said, "What? I like toast."

Appearing on CBS Mornings last month with wife Amal, Clooney revealed the couple had made a "terrible mistake" in parenting the twins.

"We taught them Italian," he explained. "But we don't speak Italian."

"So we've armed them with a language they can harm us with," the actor continued. "And we both don't really know what they're saying."

Confirming the twins speak both Italian and French, Clooney teased, "I'm from Kentucky, English is my second language."