George Clooney Reveals Adorable Morning Routine with 4-Year-Old Son That Makes Him 'Laugh Out Loud'

"They really are funny kids," George Clooney said of his 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander

George Clooney is sharing what makes him smile every morning.

The father of two, 60, raved about his 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "They have opinions and they're funny, and they pull pranks on me," Clooney said.

Sharing one of the recent highlights of parenthood with his wife Amal Clooney, The Tender Bar director gave a glimpse of what every morning has been with his son.

"Alexander every morning, eight in the morning, bangs on my bedroom door. I go, 'Who is it?' And he goes, 'It is I, Alexander Clooney,' " the star shared.

"I open up the door, he jumps running in and I laugh out loud," Clooney said. "They make me laugh, I laugh every day. They really are funny kids."

Last December, Clooney told PEOPLE about his kids' favorite prank to pull on others. "They both have learned to play pranks, which is good fun," he said.

"I did work with them on putting Nutella in a diaper and then eating it [prank]. Whenever a stranger is around, they'll come in holding it, like, 'Papa, it's a dirty nappy!' and I go, 'Okay, I'll take care of it,' and then they eat the Nutella out of the nappy," Clooney described at the time.

He also said last year that Ella and Alexander were developing distinct personalities. "It's funny, they're twins, but they're very different," he noted.

"You learn so much with twins because you're raising them both at the same time, born the same day, but you realize how little it has to do with you. They were the person they were going to be when they were born. Now all your hope is to just kind of guide them along in the right direction," he continued.

Clooney has previously spoken about having fun with fatherhood, joking in a March interview on Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna that his "whole job" is to teach his twins "terrible things."