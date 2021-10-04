George Clooney Spent the Pandemic Teaching Pranks to His 4-Year-Old Twins: 'Can Really Pay Off'

George Clooney is passing his mischievous side on to his kids.

The 60-year-old actor's wife Amal Clooney recently teased that her husband spent the better part of quarantine teaching practical jokes to their four-year-old twins, daughter Ella and son Alexander. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight Sunday at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar, which he directs, George said that lockdown was "fine" for the family because the twins are so young.

"You just feel so bad for the world and all of that, you know? But our kids are four and they were two-and-a-half when it started so you know, they weren't missing out on much out in the world," he told the outlet. "So, you know, I didn't have to teach them trigonometry at home."

While he wasn't cracking open math textbooks with his twins, George was passing along other valuable lessons, Amal told ET. Calling her husband a "great" teacher, the 43-year-old human rights lawyer explained, "He's mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we'll see if it develops."

Amal Clooney, George Clooney Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

George replied, "Well, I think those can really pay off over time."

While she teased her husband for his at-home lessons, Amal told ET she's "lucky" to have a "supportive partner" by her side in life.

"It's probably like many families where both parents work," she said of juggling it all. "I'm lucky because I have a very supportive partner. And we do move around a lot, but we manage it, and I feel very lucky."

A source told PEOPLE in July that the Clooneys found more family time to be a silver lining of the pandemic as they returned to their home in Lake Como, Italy after two years away.

"George and Amal took every day as it came. They have always prioritized family time, so they were very positive about all the extra time with the kids," the source said. "They are the most amazing parents."

The source added, "George is such a fun dad. The kids adore him."

The Oscar winner has previously spoken about having fun with fatherhood, joking in a March interview on NBC News' Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna that his "whole job" is to teach his twins "terrible things."

"I really do enjoy teaching my children to do things that shock their mother," George said, before revealing that Ella had recently joined Alexander in pulling pranks around the house.