George Clooney on His Twins Following His Acting Footsteps: 'They Can Do Whatever They Want'

George Clooney is perfectly fine with his kids following his lead.

The Academy Award winner, 61, winner spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet this week, to discuss the Los Angeles magnet school he founded. During the conversation, he was asked about the potential of his own twins, Alexander and Ella, 5, getting into acting in the future.

"They can do whatever they want," Clooney said. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."

Clooney shares the twins with wife Amal Clooney, 44, and while he won't be a full-time teacher at the school, he intends to visit Roybal and extend a hand to students.

The school, which aims to give kids from underrepresented backgrounds a chance to break into the industry, is housed within the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center and features Don Cheadle and Mindy Kaling on its advisory board, per ET.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. I'm gonna come in," Clooney said. "And listen, this is below-the-line guys, right? So, I'm not really gonna come in and talk about directing or acting, but I can come in and sit down with the kids when they're editing and stuff like that, so, something like that."

The actor, who is set to appear in Ticket to Paradise next month with Julia Roberts, has previously opened up about his twins being bilingual, telling E! News' Daily Pop at the 2021 Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar that not only can they swim, but they can certainly out-talk their mom and dad as they speak Italian.

"They speak fluent Italian, but Amal and I do not," George said. "That's a flaw in our logic, right there."

Clooney and his costar Roberts, 54, play divorced parents reuniting to prevent their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from getting married in the new flick. The pair joked to The New York Times that filming a kiss in the film, which was written and directed by Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again director Ol Parker, took "like, six months."

"Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,' " Clooney said. "She was like, 'What the hell?' "

"It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts added. Clooney responded, "Well, we had to get it right."

Ticket to Paradise, also featuring Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever and Maxime Bouttier, hits theaters on Oct. 21.