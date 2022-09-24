George Clooney on His Twins Following His Acting Footsteps: 'They Can Do Whatever They Want'

The actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight about Alexander and Ella, 5, and the potential of them wanting to act

By
Published on September 24, 2022 04:52 PM
George Clooney attends the Premiere of "The Tender Bar" during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London, England.
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

George Clooney is perfectly fine with his kids following his lead.

The Academy Award winner, 61, winner spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet this week, to discuss the Los Angeles magnet school he founded. During the conversation, he was asked about the potential of his own twins, Alexander and Ella, 5, getting into acting in the future.

"They can do whatever they want," Clooney said. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."

Amal and George Clooney
Amal and George Clooney. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty

Clooney shares the twins with wife Amal Clooney, 44, and while he won't be a full-time teacher at the school, he intends to visit Roybal and extend a hand to students.

The school, which aims to give kids from underrepresented backgrounds a chance to break into the industry, is housed within the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center and features Don Cheadle and Mindy Kaling on its advisory board, per ET.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. I'm gonna come in," Clooney said. "And listen, this is below-the-line guys, right? So, I'm not really gonna come in and talk about directing or acting, but I can come in and sit down with the kids when they're editing and stuff like that, so, something like that."

Julia Roberts and George Clooney
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

The actor, who is set to appear in Ticket to Paradise next month with Julia Roberts, has previously opened up about his twins being bilingual, telling E! News' Daily Pop at the 2021 Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar that not only can they swim, but they can certainly out-talk their mom and dad as they speak Italian.

"They speak fluent Italian, but Amal and I do not," George said. "That's a flaw in our logic, right there."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Clooney and his costar Roberts, 54, play divorced parents reuniting to prevent their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from getting married in the new flick. The pair joked to The New York Times that filming a kiss in the film, which was written and directed by Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again director Ol Parker, took "like, six months."

"Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,' " Clooney said. "She was like, 'What the hell?' "

"It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts added. Clooney responded, "Well, we had to get it right."

Ticket to Paradise, also featuring Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever and Maxime Bouttier, hits theaters on Oct. 21.

Related Articles
Still Photography on the set of "Ticket To Paradise" Julia Roberts; George Clooney
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Joke 'It Took 80 Takes' for Them to Film One Kiss for New Movie
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts Says Filming New Movie Was the 'Longest I've Ever Been Away from My Family'
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere
George Clooney, Founder of Roybal Film and Television Advisory Board, speaks onstage during Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House
George Clooney Hits the Stage in L.A., Plus Chrissy Teigen, Quinta Brunson and More
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Visits Jimmy Fallon, Plus Olivia Wilde, Ana de Armas and More
George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise Trailer
Julia Roberts and George Clooney Are Exes on a Mission in Hilarious 'Ticket to Paradise' Trailer
Drake
Drake Dresses Up in N.Y.C., Plus Rami Malek, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa and More
"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
George and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage
Taylor Swift Performs in Nashville, Plus Olivia Wilde, Heidi Klum, the Bros Premiere and More
In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Kaitlyn Dever'' Recalls When George Clooney Made His Costars Pizza at His Home: 'Nicest Person'
Kim Kardashian and Scott Budnick in conversation with Baratunde Thurston discuss the importance of storytelling in their commitment to reform the criminal justice system during A Day of #UnreasonableConversation 2022, a program of Propper Daley in partnership with Invisible Hand. 09/15/2022
Kim Kardashian Speaks Up in L.A., Plus Sherri Shepherd, Emma Watson, JoJo Siwa and More
*EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Lady Gaga goes for a walk through the streets of Brickell, Miami wearing a black outfit and sunglasses after having dinner with a group of friends at Sexy Fish Restaurant. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lady Gaga Dines with Friends in Miami, Plus Olivia Wilde, Kevin Hart, Penélope Cruz and More
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm Hits a Premiere in West Hollywood, Plus George & Amal Clooney, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson and More
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pine looks dapper while stepping out with a friend in Los Angeles
Chris Pine Gets Dressy in L.A., Plus Penelope Cruz, Mariah Carey, Christy Turlington and More
Amal and George Clooney
George Clooney Says His Twins Are Bilingual, but He and Amal Are Not: 'That's a Flaw in Our Logic'
Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Reunite, Plus Billy Idol, Cate Blanchett, Hayley Kiyoko and More