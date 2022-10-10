George Clooney is sharing his thoughts on the upsides of being an older parent.

The actor, 61, appeared on Today in an interview with Hoda Kotb — alongside Ticket to Paradise co-star and friend Julia Roberts — that aired Monday, in which the three discussed becoming parents later in life.

After Kotb acknowledged that she "gets scared sometimes" thinking about the milestones she hopes to see in her children's lives that she fears she may not, she asked Clooney if he ever has similar thoughts.

"No. I kind of like the idea of being sort of out of it, when my daughter starts to date," the father of two — 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander — joked.

Pretending to be his daughter introducing a boyfriend, he said, "Papa, I want you to meet ... he's a drummer in a band."

George, then pretending to be "out of it," looked around the room and said, "What? I like toast."

On a more serious note, Roberts noted, "The truth is ... no matter how old we are — George being the oldest of us — they have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience.

"I met [husband Danny Moder] when I was ready. You met [wife Amal Clooney] when you were ready. And then we call these children into our lives when we're ready to best partner with them."

The actress and filmmaker husband Moder share three kids — Henry, 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17.

Li Yang/China News Service via Getty Images; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Appearing on CBS Mornings last month with wife Amal Clooney, Clooney revealed the couple had made a "terrible mistake" in parenting the twins.

"We taught them Italian," he explained. "But we don't speak Italian.

"So we've armed them with a language they can harm us with," the actor continued. "And we both don't really know what they're saying."

Confirming the twins speak both Italian and French, Clooney teased, "I'm from Kentucky, English is my second language."