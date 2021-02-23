George Clooney Jokes He'd 'Get in Trouble' with Wife Amal If He Cut 3-Year-Old Daughter Ella's Hair

"If I screw up my son's hair, he'll grow out of it," he jokes

George Clooney is forbidden from giving his daughter an at-home haircut.

The Midnight Sky actor/director, 59, takes on the cover of W Magazine's new Best Performances 2021 issue, in which he poses with his twins' bikes. Clooney, who shares 3-year-old son Alexander and daughter Ella with wife Amal, opens up about parenting during the pandemic — and not being allowed to trim Ella's long hair.

"I cut [my son's] hair, and I cut my own hair too, but I've always cut my own hair. My hair is like straw," says Clooney. "I haven't cut my daughter's hair. I'd get in trouble if I did. If I screw up my son's hair, he'll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched my daughter's hair."

In W's accompanying Screentests video, Clooney adds that "we haven't cut" Ella's hair, and that her long hair is "gorgeous."

The Oscar winner also jokes about his hobbies during quarantine, including cleaning up after his twins. "I'll tell you what I've taken on as a hobby: two or three loads of laundry a day, dishes all f------ day, because these kids are all slobs," he says with a laugh. "Apparently, you have to wash your children every once in a while."

Clooney opened up to PEOPLE in December about raising his kids, explaining how his life has changed since entering fatherhood in 2017. Clooney also said he's enjoying watching Ella and Alexander develop distinct personalities.

"It's funny, they're twins, but they're very different," he said, offering an example: "Ella is very shy around adults. We have a Saint Bernard puppy, Rosie, and she's like 125 lbs. of sheer energy. She got stung by a bee, and now when we walk the dog and hikers go by, Ella kind of hides her face while Alexander walks right up and says, 'Rosie got stung by a bee.' He explains it to every single person."