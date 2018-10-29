George Clooney's Halloween Costume? 'A Guy Cleaning Crap Out of a Baby's Diaper,' He Jokes

George Clooney’s fans were only treated to one Halloween costume from the actor over the weekend — but the star says he was kind of dressed up in the comfort of his own home during the first night of festivities.

“Last night, they were dressed up as rock stars, and I was dressed up as a guy cleaning crap out of a baby’s diaper,” Clooney told Entertainment Tonight of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford‘s costumes at the Beverly Hills, California, bash on Friday for Casamigos tequila company, which the men sold in 2017.

He continued to the outlet, joking, “It was a fantastic costume. Oh, so much fun, you could imagine the fun I had last night.”

Clooney, 57, and wife Amal Clooney share twins Alexander and Ella,16 months — presumably those responsible for the dirty diapers.

The actor enjoyed the festivities on Saturday, though, for Casamigos’ second party in Las Vegas — where he spoke to ET.

Clooney and Gerber, 56, dressed as pilots, wearing sleek shades, professional suits and black and gold caps. Gerber’s wife Crawford, 52, completed the group costume as a flight attendant.

Opening up about Halloweens past, Clooney told ET, “Oh, I’ve done some terrible costumes. I went as a milk carton with my face sticking out the side that said ‘Have you seen this child lately?’ That was a bad one.”

The Beverly Hills Casamigos party on Friday drew a star-studded crowd, despite Clooney’s absence. In attendance were Gerber and Crawford’s kids, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber, as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Dave Grohl, French Montana, Harry Styles, Olivia Munn, Zoë Kravitz, Michelle Trachtenberg, Ed Norton and wife Shauna Robertson, Kelsey Grammer, Will Forte and Jeff Probst.

Clooney has previously opened up about some of the parenting responsibilities he’s taken over since welcoming the twins last June.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m a very good diaper guy, which I didn’t expect.”