George Clooney Gets Married, Chelsea Clinton Delivers & More Weekend News

Plus: How Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher await their little one's arrival

There was plenty of amore in the air this weekend as Hollywood’s biggest former bachelor tied the knot in Italy, America’s favorite political family welcomed its newest addition and celebrities lovingly remembers those they’ve lost. 5. RDJ Remembers His Mom

In another loving testament to one of the industry’s greats, stars gathered to celebrate Robin Williams on Saturday afternoon. “There was so much joy as well as tears,” a source tells PEOPLE of the intimate memorial, hosted by Billy Crystal. Go inside the ceremony. 3. Ready for Baby

It’s all a waiting game for Mila Kunis, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Ashton Kutcher any day now. The mom-to-be is staying busy with yoga, shopping and strolls with her main man. See how Kutcher is "nesting" on set.

Chelsea Clinton welcomed daughter Charlotte on Friday, and grandparents Hillary and Bill Clinton proudly posed with their politico in the making. The White House may need to start prepping a nursery. Meet baby Charlotte. 1. George & Amal Get Hitched

The weekend belongs to George Clooney and his new bride, who tied the knot in Venice on Saturday in front of famous friends like Matt Damon and John Krasinski. The couple stepped out with shiny new rings Sunday, showing the silver fox is a bachelor no more. Get all the wedding details.

