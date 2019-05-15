George Clooney and Amal Are 'Very Humble' When Talking About Their Family: Source

George and Amal Clooney know it takes a village to raise a child — or two!

The Catch-22 actor and the human rights lawyer welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017 and although they’ve been open about their hands-on parenting approach, the couple also acknowledges the support system they have created around their family.

“[George and Amal] are very humble when they speak about their family,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They always remind friends that life with kids is easier for them because they have help, but help or not, they are amazing parents,”

The insider adds that Clooney, 58, hasn’t strayed far from his roots despite achieving international fame.

“Despite his success, George has always been a family boy,” the source says. “He’s having a wonderful time watching the kids play, laugh, grow up and relate to him.”

The couple called on celebrity-loved childcare expert Connie Simpson for help after their twins were born.

Simpson told PEOPLE in 2018 that Ella took after her mother, and Alexander his father.

“It was really funny because the little girl was such the essence of her mother and the little boy is the essence of his dad,” she said. “It just kind of grew … you could see it manifesting every day that you were with them.”

Clooney and Amal, 41, tied the knot in 2014.

Since welcoming the twins, Clooney has embraced the role and recently boasted of his twins’ smarts on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“They obviously got my wife’s brains. They’re not quite 2 and they can count from one to 20 in English and Italian. I’m still trying to do the English part!” he joked. “They’re very smart. I don’t like that either. I got a lot of dumb relatives, man. Awful easy!”

The Oscar winner said that though his kids are “very well-behaved” as they approach their second birthday, they do take after their dad in one department: their love for pranks.

“[They] put peanut butter on their shoes so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that’s funny,” Clooney said on the Today show.

