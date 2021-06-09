George and Amal Clooney 'Thrilled to Be Back' on Lake Como with Twins Ella and Alexander, 4: Source

George Clooney is glad to have his family of four back on Lake Como.

A source in the area tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands nationwide Friday, that the Oscar winner, 60, and his wife Amal Clooney returned to their vacation home in Italy with their 4-year-old twins, son Alexander and daughter Ella, after being away longer than usual.

"They didn't spend time in Lake Como last year. It's the first time in two years that they are back in Italy. They seem thrilled to be back. Friends that they didn't see during the pandemic are very excited that they are back," the source says.

Another source close to the family tells PEOPLE the Clooneys looked at the bright side of their family time at home during the pandemic: "George and Amal took every day as it came. They have always prioritized family time, so they were very positive about all the extra time with the kids. They are the most amazing parents."

"George is such a fun dad," adds the source. "The kids adore him."

Back in December, Clooney opened up to PEOPLE about raising his kids, explaining how his life has changed since 2017 when he entered parenthood. The Midnight Sky actor/director said he's enjoying watching Ella and Alexander develop distinct personalities.

"It's funny, they're twins, but they're very different," he said, offering an example: "Ella is very shy around adults. We have a Saint Bernard puppy, Rosie, and she's like 125 lbs. of sheer energy. She got stung by a bee, and now when we walk the dog and hikers go by, Ella kind of hides her face while Alexander walks right up and says, 'Rosie got stung by a bee.' He explains it to every single person."

"You learn so much with twins because you're raising them both at the same time, born the same day, but you realize how little it has to do with you," the father of two added.

"They were the person they were going to be when they were born. Now all your hope is to just kind of guide them along in the right direction."