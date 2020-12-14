George Clooney Says He Tries to Allow His Twins, 3, 'Enough Room to Make Their Mistakes'

"I hope I will be at a place where I can say, 'All right. Make your mistakes,' " he says

George Clooney wants his kids to learn from their own mistakes.

During a new interview with The Guardian, the Midnight Sky actor/director, 59, shared that his 3-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, were outside on the tennis courts practicing their bike-riding. Clooney, who shares his children with wife Amal, says they have "learned how to get going fast" on their bicycles, but "they just haven't learned to use their brakes yet."

Clooney later explains that he consciously allows them to make mistakes so that they have opportunities to grow on their own.

"Put it this way: The idea of them falling is not my favorite thing. And I try to give 'em enough room to make their mistakes," says Clooney, later adding that one day, "I hope I will be at a place where I can say, 'All right. Make your mistakes.' "

"There's a lot of things you try not to do that your own parents did. Not because your parents were bad parents, but because you can see the way it has affected you… You're trying to break the chain, man," he says.

Image zoom George Clooney | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Clooney acknowledges that 2020 has "been a crappy year" but "we're gonna get through it."

"I believe that with my whole heart," he says. "If I didn't believe that I don't know how we’d raise kids in this world. We're gonna get through these things, and my hope and my belief is that we will come out better."

Image zoom George and Amal Clooney | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Oscar winner opened up to PEOPLE earlier this month about raising his twins, explaining how his life has changed since entering fatherhood in 2017. Clooney also said he's enjoying watching Ella and Alexander develop distinct personalities.

"It's funny, they're twins, but they're very different," he said, offering an example: "Ella is very shy around adults. We have a Saint Bernard puppy, Rosie, and she's like 125 lbs. of sheer energy. She got stung by a bee, and now when we walk the dog and hikers go by, Ella kind of hides her face while Alexander walks right up and says, 'Rosie got stung by a bee.' He explains it to every single person."