"They speak fluent Italian," George Clooney said of his 4-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander

George Clooney Says His Twins Are Bilingual, but He and Amal Are Not: 'That's a Flaw in Our Logic'

George and Amal Clooney have quite the conundrum on their hands!

The 60-year-old actor recently shared a few of his 4-year-old twins' latest milestones while speaking with E! News' Daily Pop on Sunday at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar, which he directed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Not only have the twins, Ella and Alexander, learned to swim, they've also become bilingual — there's just one small problem.

"They speak fluent Italian, but Amal and I do not," George said with a laugh. "That's a flaw in our logic, right there."

While they may not have gotten their language skills from their dad, they certainly are learning other valuable lessons from him. Also on Sunday, Amal joked with Entertainment Tonight that her husband is a "great" teacher.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney Credit: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

"He's mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we'll see if it develops," the 43-year-old human rights lawyer explained.

George replied, "Well, I think those can really pay off over time."

A source told PEOPLE in July that the Clooneys found more family time to be a silver lining of the pandemic as they returned to their home in Lake Como, Italy, after two years away.

"George and Amal took every day as it came. They have always prioritized family time, so they were very positive about all the extra time with the kids," the source said. "They are the most amazing parents."

The source added, "George is such a fun dad. The kids adore him."

RELATED VIDEO: George Clooney On How Lucky He is to Have Found Wife, Amal Clooney

The Oscar winner has previously spoken about having fun with fatherhood, joking in a March interview on NBC News' Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna that his "whole job" is to teach his twins "terrible things."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I really do enjoy teaching my children to do things that shock their mother," George said, before revealing that Ella had recently joined Alexander in pulling pranks around the house.