Genevieve Padalecki Recalls Concerns She'd Lose Second Pregnancy After Sister's Accident [Exclusive]

Genevieve Padalecki is recalling the difficult circumstances she dealt with amid her second pregnancy.

During her appearance on Thursday's episode of Bathroom Chronicles — a podcast hosted by Kimberly Van Der Beek and Peggy Rometo and recorded in the bathroom of the Van Der Beek's ranch in Austin, Texas, sponsored by Poo-Pourri — the wife of Jared Padalecki opened up about dealing with an ongoing family emergency while pregnant with son Austin "Shep" Shepherd, now 8.

The Towwn founder, 42, explained that her sister, Sarah, experienced a "really traumatic brain injury" early in her pregnancy with Shep.

Phillip Chin/WireImage

"Not to get dark with things, my sister right now is doing great and kicking us, and so we can laugh about it now, but she fell four stories off a building when I was pregnant with Shep," she shares. "So it was almost ten years ago in San Francisco, and it was a really scary time for our family because we were told by the doctors to basically pull the plug."

Genevieve learned the difficult news while abroad with the then Supernatural star — with whom she also shares daughter Odette Elliott, 6, and son Thomas Colton, 11.

"We were actually in Rome at a Supernatural convention, and he was doing a fan convention in Rome, and we found the news out, and so immediately had to get on a plane, and I had a toddler and I was pregnant, and I had to quickly go into 'putting your oxygen mask on first and make making sure okay I'm okay, my son's okay, my husband's okay,' " she recalled. "So I had to make sure those things were okay before I could be there for my mom and my sister."

"I also learned a bit from Jared at the time because he's like, 'We've been here a month, I need to go back to Texas, I need to kind of see my family, I need to regroup,' because we had been working nonstop then this happened. So I actually ended up learning a lot from him, that it's okay to take a time out and that's not a selfish thing, that's actually an act of love and that really helped."

Jared Padalecki Instagram

The Walker actress explained that she leaned into intuition and prayer during that time, but that it was "very, very difficult" nonetheless.

"I was very newly pregnant, the first trimester where it wasn't public and I hadn't really even told other people outside my family, so I think everyone was concerned for me that I might lose my baby," she recalled.

When it came to handling everything she experienced during that time, "I think I just had to stay as calm as possible and be as rooted and grounded in whatever capacity I could."

"And it's hard to not get wrapped up in that emotion as well and take that on, so I had to be really careful with boundaries," she noted.