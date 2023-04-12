'General Hospital' Star Chad Duell and Girlfriend Luana Lucci Expecting Baby Boy

This will be the first child for the couple, who went public with their romance in October 2022

Published on April 12, 2023 11:42 AM
Chad Duell and Girlfriend Expecting Baby Boy
Photo: Chad Duell/Instagram

Chad Duell is going to be a dad!

The General Hospital actor, 35, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Luana Lucci, due in September.

The couple announced that they are having a baby boy in a pregnancy post shared on Instagram in early March. "We are adding a new member to the Duell family 💙," Lucci, 24, wrote in the caption. "WE ARE HAVING A BABY BOY @duelly #parentstobe."

In the post, Lucci shared the first photos of her bump as well as a video of the actor — who plays Michael Corinthos in the long-running soap opera — shooting a bow and arrow to pop a balloon, which left a splatter of blue paint that revealed the baby's sex to the couple.

Since announcing they are expecting, the flight attendant from Brazil has shared further updates on her pregnancy so far. On Sunday, she posted two mirror selfies on Instagram — one solo, one with Duell — showing off her growing bump. She also shared two videos from a recent doctor's appointment where the couple got to see their growing baby boy in an ultrasound.

"Baby's in a good position," a doctor said as the baby boy moved around during the ultrasound, giving the parents a view of his fingers and toes in action.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Luana Lucci/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Luana Lucci/Instagram

Lucci revealed in the post that she had been informed that it is a "high risk pregnancy," adding that "seeing him thriving and healthy is so amazing ❤️."

"#19weekspregnant ❤️ every time we have to do a ultrasound we get so excited and so anxious at the same time," she wrote in the caption. "We can't wait to meet him!!! I wish the ultrasound was better quality so we can see him better 😭."

The United Airlines flight attendant previously shared that she had been hesitant to post on social media in the days following the pregnancy announcement after suffering from "anxiety and ptsd" as a result of the hate she's received.

"I haven't looked in my dms in so long in fear I will see something disgusting and mean," she wrote. "It's hard to wrap my mind around how ADULTS can bully someone they know nothing about."

Chad Duell and Girlfriend Expecting Baby Boy
Luana Lucci/Instagram

She continued, writing, "Anyways I love social media and how we can connect with so many people so I won't let grown up as*** adults bully me out of social media 😌 anyways have a good day everyone! #bekind."

Duell and Lucci first went public with their romance in October 2022. Lucci shared a photo with the actor at Knott's Berry Farm theme park just outside Los Angeles. "#scaryfarm with ma dorkie 🖤🖤🖤 #spookyseason 👻 🎃," she wrote in the caption of her first post with Duell.

In November, the Emmy-award winner posted with Lucci for the first time, sharing photos from his brother's wedding, where she was his date.

Chad Duell and Girlfriend Expecting Baby Boy
Chad Duell/Instagram

The pregnancy news comes just over a year after Duell and his wife, Courtney Hope, split just two months after their wedding.

The two soap opera stars — Hope plays Sally Spectra in The Young and the Restless — had been dating for five years when Duell popped the question in a surprise Valentine's Day proposal in February 2021. That October, they wed in a 'Till Death'-themed outdoor wedding in Malibu, California.

By December, a source told PEOPLE that the two actors had quietly split.

The separation was Duell's second divorce. His first marriage to Taylor Novak ended in an annulment after less than six months in 2012.

