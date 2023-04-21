'General Hospital' Star Sofia Mattson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2: 'You Guessed It'

General Hospital's Sofia Mattson is expanding her family!

The actress, who plays Sasha Gilmore on the ABC soap opera, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Thomas Payton, she revealed on Instagram Thursday.

"Many of you guessed it already... Baby girl due in May 🥰💖," she captioned a sweet photo of herself showing off her baby bump in a pink floral dress.

The couple is already parents to a baby boy, whom they welcomed in July 2021.

Mattson announced the birth of her first baby on Instagram last August, sharing a photo of herself cradling her infant son.

"Happiest 4 weeks ever with this little guy! 🥰 He joined us on 7/26/21 and stole my heart completely!! 💙," she wrote.

Earlier this week, another soap opera star, The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline Wood announced she's expecting her fourth baby with husband Elan Ruspoli.

Wood shared the exciting news while appearing on the CBS show to discuss the upcoming 9,000 episode of the soap opera.

The soon-to-be mom of four, who turned 36 on Monday, was recapping a recent birthday trip to Vegas with Ruspoli when she shared she "couldn't party hard, because I'm pregnant again."

"I feel like every time I'm here I'm always announcing that I'm pregnant!" she joked, as the audience and co-hosts applauded.