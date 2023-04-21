'General Hospital' Star Sofia Mattson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2: 'You Guessed It'

Sofia Mattson, who plays Sasha Gilmore on the ABC soap opera, is expecting her second baby with husband Thomas Payton

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 01:29 PM
Many of you guessed it already… Baby girl due in May
Photo: Sofia Mattsson Instagram

General Hospital's Sofia Mattson is expanding her family!

The actress, who plays Sasha Gilmore on the ABC soap opera, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Thomas Payton, she revealed on Instagram Thursday.

"Many of you guessed it already... Baby girl due in May 🥰💖," she captioned a sweet photo of herself showing off her baby bump in a pink floral dress.

The couple is already parents to a baby boy, whom they welcomed in July 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mattson announced the birth of her first baby on Instagram last August, sharing a photo of herself cradling her infant son.

"Happiest 4 weeks ever with this little guy! 🥰 He joined us on 7/26/21 and stole my heart completely!! 💙," she wrote.

Earlier this week, another soap opera star, The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline Wood announced she's expecting her fourth baby with husband Elan Ruspoli.

Wood shared the exciting news while appearing on the CBS show to discuss the upcoming 9,000 episode of the soap opera.

The soon-to-be mom of four, who turned 36 on Monday, was recapping a recent birthday trip to Vegas with Ruspoli when she shared she "couldn't party hard, because I'm pregnant again."

"I feel like every time I'm here I'm always announcing that I'm pregnant!" she joked, as the audience and co-hosts applauded.

Related Articles
Nikki Mudarris & LiAngelo Ball pregnancy photos credit @seancoleman713
LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris Are Expecting First Baby Together: 'We Can't Wait'
Gina Rodriguez attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront
Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Birth of Baby Charlie — and Reveals Significance of His Name (Exclusive)
shemar moore baby pics
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Shares Sweet Photo of Actor with Baby Girl on His Birthday
Rihanna son Fendi 'Trouble' jacket
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Son's Fendi Leather Jacket in Adorable Photo: 'Trouble'
Nick Cannon visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nick Cannon Claims He Has 'Super Sperm' as Women Got Pregnant Despite Practicing 'Birth Control'
Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience; Brittany Mahomes posts photo of baby Bronze on his three month birthday
Brittany Mahomes Says Son Bronze Was 'Not Planned' but Reveals Special Occasion Where She Conceived
Khloe Kardashian brings her toddler with her to the gym
Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy Watches Her Work Out at the Gym — See the Adorable Videos
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Pic of Tom Pelphrey Cradling Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey baby Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey Raves Kaley Cuoco Is 'So Good' as Mom to Baby Daughter Matilda: 'It's Beautiful'
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on 'The Bold and the Beautiful's' 9000th 'feel good' Episode
'The Bold and the Beautiful' 's Jacqueline Wood Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4
elon musk
Elon Musk's Son X, 2½, Makes Rare Appearance, Playing with Dad at Miami Conference — See Photos!
Neymar, Bruna Biancardi
Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar, Model Bruna Biancardi Expecting First Baby Together: 'Waiting for You'
Love is Blind. (L to R) Bliss, Zach in episode 412 of Love is Blind. Cr. Scott Green/Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Zack 'Can't Wait' to Have Kids with Bliss: 'Our Children Are Going to Be the Luckiest'
Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert attend a Young Hollywood event in support of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon" at LAVO Ristorante on December 18, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
'Bachelor' 's Dean Unglert Suggests Using Brother's Sperm to Impregnate Fiancé Caelynn Miller-Keyes
Jasmine Tookes Shares 'Whimsical' Storybook-Inspired Nursery for Daughter Mia Victoria (Exclusive)
Jasmine Tookes Shows 'Whimsical' Storybook-Inspired Nursery for Daughter Mia Victoria (Exclusive Photos)
Tori Roloff Jackson football
Tori Roloff Says Son Jackson Is 'Starting to Notice He's Different,' Celebrates Him as 'One of a Kind'