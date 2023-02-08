Gemma Arterton Reveals She Welcomed First Baby During the Holidays: 'A Little Christmas Elf'

Gemma Arterton is mom to a baby boy!

The British actress, 37, and her husband Rory Keenan, 42, welcomed their first baby together over the Christmas holidays, the Quantum of Solace star revealed Wednesday.

"I just had a baby," Arterton said during an appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 after being congratulated by the host. "So we are very very happy. He was born just before Christmas. A little Christmas elf."

"Can I just say you look utterly fabulous," responded Ball.

"Thank you, power of the paintbrush as I would say!" laughed Arterton, who wore a baby pink satin minidress with a matching coat and velvet heels for her interview.

Arterton, who appeared on the show to discuss her new TV series Funny Woman, did not share any additional details about her newborn.

Gemma Arterton arrives at the Zoe Ball breakfast show. Mattpapz/BACKGRID

The Clash of the Titans actress announced her pregnancy in Nov. 2022 at the Raindance Film Festival awards as she walked the red carpet cradling her baby bump in a black satin button-down shirt and a high-waisted black maxi skirt.

Arterton and Irish actor Keenan, who played Donal Henry in Peaky Blinders, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Ireland in Sept. 2019, two years after they met in the play St. Joan by George Bernard Shaw on London's West End.

Gemma Arterton and Rory Keenan. Karwai Tang/Getty

Speaking with The Telegraph in 2018, Arterton shared her concerns about being able to balance family life with her career.

"I'm a neurotic person and a worrier anyway, and I think, 'Oh God, when I have kids am I still going to be able to do all this?'" she told the publication. "When we were kids my mom and my grandmother didn't work, and I think that made them sad. That has influenced me."