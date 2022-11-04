Gemma Arterton Expecting First Baby with Husband Rory Keenan — See Her Bump!

Gemma Arterton and Rory Keenan tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Ireland in 2019

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on November 4, 2022 11:23 AM
Gemma Arterton attends the 30th Raindance Film Festival awards ceremony at Middle Eight, London. Picture date: Friday November 4, 2022.
Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Gemma Arterton is going to be a mom!

The 36-year-old actress — whose breakthrough film role was as a Bond girl in 2008's Quantum of Solace — is expecting her first baby with husband Rory Keenan.

The Clash of the Titans actress revealed her pregnancy Thursday at the Raindance Film Festival awards as she walked the red carpet cradling her baby bump.

Arterton stepped onto the carpet wearing a black satin button-down shirt with a high-waisted black maxi skirt that hugged her bump, which she held with a smile while posing for pictures.

Gemma Arterton attends the Raindance Awards Ceremony 2022, where she received the Raindance Icon Award 2022 on November 04, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Green/Getty

Arterton and the Peaky Blinders actor tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Ireland in Sept. 2019, two years after they met while both appearing in the play St. Joan by George Bernard Shaw on London's West End.

Speaking with The Telegraph in 2018, Arterton shared concerns about balancing a family and her career.

"I'm a neurotic person and a worrier anyway, and I think, 'Oh God, when I have kids am I still going to be able to do all this?'" she told the outlet. "When we were kids my mom and my grandmother didn't work, and I think that made them sad. That has influenced me."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Gemma Arterton and Rory Keenan on Centre Court on Men's Finals Day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
Karwai Tang/Getty

In a December 2020 interview with The Sun, the actress reflected on her role as intelligence operative Strawberry Fields in the 22nd James Bond movie, which starred Daniel Craig as the titular agent.

"At the beginning of my career, I was poor as a church mouse and I was happy just to be able to work and earn a living," she said. "I still get criticism for accepting Quantum of Solace, but I was 21, I had a student loan, and you, know, it was a Bond film."

She added, "But as I got older I realized there was so much wrong with Bond women."

