Gayle King Talks Being a First-Time Grandmother to Baby Luca: 'I'm So Nuts About This Child'

Gayle King is still going "nuts" over her grandchild.

The CBS Mornings anchor appeared on the latest episode of Parents magazine's "We Are Family" podcast where she detailed her love for being a grandma to daughter Kirby Bumpus' first baby, son Luca.

"I'm so nuts about this child," she said. "I'm certainly not the first person to have a grandchild — I realize that, but what I like is seeing Kirby become a mother herself. She's so good at it. She and her husband, Virgil, are such great partners."

King, 67, also shared that becoming a grandmother made her reflect on the moments she welcomed her own children. Along with Kirby, she's also mom to Will Bumpus Jr.

"Your whole world revolves around this little creature that comes into your lives," she said.

Back in December, the author and journalist also opened up about her role as a first-time grandma while on air for CBS Mornings.

Mentioned during the morning show's "Talk of the Table" segment, where each co-host discusses a piece of news, King explained that hers was centered around "favorite daughter Kirby" and "favorite grandson Luca."

"Listen, I know people have grandchildren every day, but there's something about when you have your own that you go, 'Oh my God, how long has this been going on?' " she said.

Recalling a past conversation she had with fellow CBS journalist Lesley Stahl, King noted that Stahl, 80, had written "a book about grandparents," titled, Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of the New Grandparenting.

The book, King explained, is one she now plans to go back and revisit after daughter Bumpus and her husband, Virgil Miller, welcomed their son.

"I read the book, and I enjoyed the book, but I told her I have to reread it cause I bet I'll see it differently now," King said. "Everything!"

"The skies seem brighter, the colors are nicer. You just can't enough of this child," she added. "And when you bring a child into the world, you realize what a responsibility it is — cause they're little sponges. They come in wanting to be loved."

King announced Luca's arrival in September during a CBS Mornings broadcast.