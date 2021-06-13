Gayle King Shares Snap of Herself Cradling Daughter Kirby Bumpus' Baby Bump: 'Baby Is Cooking'

Kirby Bumpus is expecting her first child later this year in September

Gayle King's daughter Kirby Bumpus is bumping along!

On Sunday, the 66-year-old journalist shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, which included two shots of the proud grandma-to-be gazing down and gently placing her hand upon her daughter's growing baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"VACATION officially underway!" King began the caption of her post, noting that she is in Los Angeles visiting her daughter. "... Swipe left FIRST GRANDCHILD on the way!"

"Fav daughter @kirbybump baby is cooking," the CBS This Morning co-host added.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gayle King and daughter Credit: Gayle King/Instagram

Earlier this year, King appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she reflected on her daughter's intimate wedding to husband Virgil Miller, which was held at Oprah Winfrey's Santa Barbara home in December.

When asked about family planning, King confirmed at the time that Kirby is currently pregnant.

"So you're bugging your daughter about having grandkids already, I heard?" host Ellen DeGeneres asked, before King replied with a laugh, "Yes, Ellen. I am."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I've been keeping a list of baby names," she continued, before telling DeGeneres, 63, the exciting news. "... Ellen, I have to tell you this: Right before I came on the air, I said, 'Kirby, you know, I'm doing Ellen today. Can I tell Ellen?' Ellen - she's pregnant. She is pregnant."

"We haven't told anybody because I've been held to secrecy. She told all of her friends this past weekend, so she said I could tell you," added King. "And, Ellen, I'm going to be a grandmother and I can't wait! ... Right before we went on the air, I said, 'Kirby, if Ellen doesn't ask me anything about grandchildren I'm not gonna mention it. But if she does ask me, I don't wanna stand there and say I don't know. I don't want to do that.'"

King also said the baby is due in September and that the family has known the happy news "for a while."

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Braids Great-Granddaughter's Hair

During her chat on the daytime talk show series, King also said she knows the sex of the baby on the way, but is keeping it a secret for now.

"Listen, I'm the oldest of four girls. My whole life I wanted a big brother. My whole life. I just saw that people with big brothers were lucky," King said. "So I always like a firstborn to be a boy, then the second one is a girl. Then you have a big brother that takes care of you. That's just my own little fantasy."

King also explained that she doesn't want to be called "Grandma," asking DeGeneres for "cool" grandparent nicknames instead.