Gayle King Meets Her 'Favorite' Grandson Luca for the First Time — See the Sweet Photo!

Gayle King couldn't be happier to meet her first grandchild.

During Monday's CBS This Morning broadcast, King shared the first photos of her grandson Luca Lynn after announcing that her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed the little boy with husband Virgil Miller last week.

One of the sweet photos shows King, 66, meeting her grandson after Bumpus returned home from the hospital. King looks lovingly down at Luca, who is resting on her lap.

The journalist also shared a picture of the new family of three, though she didn't show the newborn's face.

"Kirby got out of the hospital on Friday and I got on a plane, I left the set, got on a plane and I actually beat her home Friday 'cause it took so long to get released from the hospital," she said on air.

"... I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it's really something when you see your own child become a parent. I am so nuts about him. And then I was holding him, Kirby goes, 'You know, you have to support his neck.' Uh, okay! I actually know how to do this!"

"He's very, very cute, so congratulations to my favorite daughter, my favorite son in law," King added. "Now I have a favorite grandson! I'm over the moon."

Back in April, King revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her daughter was expecting.

"I've been keeping a list of baby names. ... Ellen, I have to tell you this: Right before I came on the air, I said, 'Kirby, you know, I'm doing Ellen today. Can I tell Ellen?' Ellen — she's pregnant. She is pregnant," she said at the time.