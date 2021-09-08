Gayle King Throws 'Dream' Baby Shower for Pregnant Daughter Kirby Bumpus in Laguna Beach

"It turned into something that was bigger than a baby shower," Gayle King says of the three-day festivities held at the end of July as daughter Kirby Bumpus prepares for her baby boy

Gayle King celebrated her grandson on the way with a fun-filled, COVID-safe baby shower for her daughter.

The CBS This Morning anchor's daughter Kirby Bumpus is pregnant with her first baby, a son, and in late July, King, 66, organized a baby shower with 16 close family and friends who were vaccinated and received a negative COVID test beforehand. The three-day trip was held at the Montage Laguna Beach resort in California, organized with the help of Details Details owner Jeannie Young Savage.

"It turned into something that was bigger than a baby shower. Kirby was at the core of the celebration — no doubt about that — but it became a celebration of friendship, a celebration of women, and a celebration of coming together after things have been so hard for so many people," King tells Oprah Daily. "To be honest with you, I didn't know it was going to be that. I knew it would be pretty and nice, but I think it grew into something much more significant than that."

"It was the first moment to celebrate a lot of things that happened in the last two years — and Mom definitely went all out and outdid herself," Bumpus adds. "The thing I keep saying is that I can't even call this the shower of my dreams because I didn't even dream something like that for myself."

Mom-to-be Bumpus was gifted a library's worth of children's books, a handmade quilt from her Aunt Sharon, plus, from Oprah Winfrey, a BabyZen YOYO² stroller.

King explains why she wanted to have an elaborate celebration, given Bumpus didn't get the wedding she expected, due to the pandemic: "When Kirby got married in December, she didn't have the wedding that she'd planned. We were still in the process of figuring out exactly what that would be, but we knew, whatever it was, it'd be more than six people. That turned out to be perfect, but she didn't have a bridal shower or any of those events, so I really wanted her baby shower to be more than just a Zoom thing."

"Not to mention that part of the fun of being pregnant is seeing your friends react to your baby bump, watching them ooh and aah and letting them touch it," adds King.

Bumpus also tells Oprah Daily that she and husband Virgil Miller are over the moon about expecting a baby boy.

"I'm very excited about a boy. For starters, I think my husband Virgil would be a great dad to a boy or girl, so I just can't wait to see him become a dad," she says, adding, "And selfishly, I'm grateful that I don't have to figure out how to do a little girl's hair just yet, because I'm not sure I'm ready for that."