Gayle King Is a Grandmother! Daughter Kirby Bumpus Welcomes Baby Boy Luca: 'I'm Over the Moon'

Gayle King is officially a grandmother!

During Monday's CBS This Morning broadcast, King announced that daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first baby, son Luca Miller, with husband Virgil Miller last week.

"Kirby got out of the hospital on Friday and I got on a plane, I left the set, got on a plane and I actually beat her home Friday 'cause it took so long to get released from the hospital," she said on air. "... I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it's really something when you see your own child become a parent. I am so nuts about him. And then I was holding him, Kirby goes, 'You know, you have to support his neck.' Uh, okay! I actually know how to do this!"

King shared a photo of the new family of three, though she didn't show the newborn's face. "He's very, very cute, so congratulations to my favorite daughter, my favorite son in law. Now I have a favorite grandson! I'm over the moon."

Gayle King and daughter Credit: Gayle King/Instagram

King told Oprah Daily earlier this month about her excitement for the new addition to the family, especially for a baby boy.

"I would have been thrilled either way, but I was so excited when I found out it was a boy because, as the oldest of four girls, I always wanted a big brother for myself," she said. "To see your own baby have a baby — it still blows my mind that this is actually happening."

Back in April, King revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her daughter was expecting.

"I've been keeping a list of baby names. ... Ellen, I have to tell you this: Right before I came on the air, I said, 'Kirby, you know, I'm doing Ellen today. Can I tell Ellen?' Ellen — she's pregnant. She is pregnant," she said at the time.

"We haven't told anybody because I've been held to secrecy. She told all of her friends this past weekend, so she said I could tell you," added King. "And, Ellen, I'm going to be a grandmother and I can't wait! ... Right before we went on the air, I said, 'Kirby, if Ellen doesn't ask me anything about grandchildren I'm not gonna mention it. But if she does ask me, I don't wanna stand there and say I don't know. I don't want to do that.' "

Kirby's wedding in December had a very small guest list, which included Oprah Winfrey, her partner Stedman Graham, King, and Kirby's brother Will, who officiated the nuptials. King shares both of her adult children with ex-husband William Bumpus. It was put together in five days after the original plans were altered due to the pandemic.

King previously told Oprah Daily about planning a festive baby shower since her daughter's wedding plans weren't as anticipated.

"When Kirby got married in December, she didn't have the wedding that she'd planned. We were still in the process of figuring out exactly what that would be, but we knew, whatever it was, it'd be more than six people. That turned out to be perfect, but she didn't have a bridal shower or any of those events, so I really wanted her baby shower to be more than just a Zoom thing."