Gayle King Reveals Daughter Kirby Is Pregnant: 'I'm Going to Be a Grandmother and I Can't Wait!'

Grandma Gayle King is coming soon!

The CBS This Morning anchor, 66, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday as she reflected on her daughter Kirby Bumpus' intimate wedding to husband Virgil Miller, held at Oprah Winfrey's Santa Barbara home in December. When asked about family planning, King revealed that Kirby is currently pregnant.

"So you're bugging your daughter about having grandkids already, I heard?" said DeGeneres, 63.

"Yes, Ellen. I am," she responded with a laugh. "I've been keeping a list of baby names. ... Ellen, I have to tell you this: Right before I came on the air, I said, 'Kirby, you know, I'm doing Ellen today. Can I tell Ellen?' Ellen — she's pregnant. She is pregnant."

"We haven't told anybody because I've been held to secrecy. She told all of her friends this past weekend, so she said I could tell you," added King. "And, Ellen, I'm going to be a grandmother and I can't wait! ... Right before we went on the air, I said, 'Kirby, if Ellen doesn't ask me anything about grandchildren I'm not gonna mention it. But if she does ask me, I don't wanna stand there and say I don't know. I don't want to do that.' "

King said the baby is due in September, and that the family has known the happy news "for a while."

The soon-to-be grandparent also said they know the sex of the baby on the way but are keeping it a secret for now. King, though, said she would hope for a boy first.

"Listen, I'm the oldest of four girls. My whole life I wanted a big brother. My whole life. I just saw that people with big brothers were lucky," King said. "So I always like a firstborn to be a boy, then the second one is a girl. Then you have a big brother that takes care of you. That's just my own little fantasy."

King explained that she doesn't want to be called "Grandma," asking DeGeneres for "cool" grandparent nicknames.

"How about 'Miss Lady'?" suggested the comedian, to which King shot down and said, "That's your assignment ... to come up with a cool grandmother name for Gayle."

Kirby's wedding in December had a very small guest list, which included Winfrey, her partner Stedman Graham, King, and Kirby's brother Will, who officiated the nuptials. King shares both of her adult children with ex-husband William Bumpus. It was put together in five days after the original plans were altered due to the pandemic.