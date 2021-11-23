Gayle King and Daughter Kirby Bumpus Recreate Special Family Photo from 1986: 'Grateful'

Gayle King and her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, are reliving a special family moment!

On Monday, Bumpus shared a sentimental photo that dates back to 1986 alongside a similar picture from this year featuring the CBS Mornings co-host, recreating their pose from decades earlier.

The original photo features King, 66, posing with her mother as the matriarch cradles a then-newborn Bumpus. The current picture shows Bumpus smiling as Gayle King sweetly holds Bumpus' son, Luca Miller.

"1986 to 2021. Luca, Mom and I had to recreate this pic of my Grammy, my mom and I shortly after coming home from the hospital in 1986," Bumpus captioned the Instagram post.

She continued, "I'm so grateful for these invaluable moments I've had with my mom over the last few weeks and get all the feels when I think about our new dynamic, along with Luca's growing love and relationship with his Gaia as he grows up! 🙌🏾🙏🏾."

The carousel of pictures also included a few outtakes from their photo shoot, with Bumpus adding the hashtag "#HadToIncludeSomeOuttakes."

King announced that Bumpus and her husband Virgil Miller welcomed their first child together back in September.

"Kirby got out of the hospital on Friday and I got on a plane, I left the set, got on a plane and I actually beat her home Friday 'cause it took so long to get released from the hospital," she said on CBS This Morning, adding: "I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it's really something when you see your own child become a parent. I am so nuts about him. And then I was holding him, Kirby goes, 'You know, you have to support his neck.' Uh, okay! I actually know how to do this!"

King revealed her daughter's pregnancy news while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April.

"We haven't told anybody because I've been held to secrecy. She told all of her friends this past weekend, so she said I could tell you. And, Ellen, I'm going to be a grandmother and I can't wait!" she told the daytime talk show host. "Right before we went on the air, I said, 'Kirby, if Ellen doesn't ask me anything about grandchildren I'm not gonna mention it. But if she does ask me, I don't wanna stand there and say I don't know. I don't want to do that.' "

Bumpus and Miller notably tied the knot at King's best friend Oprah Winfrey's Santa Barbara, California, home in December 2020.