Gavin Rossdale's Son Kingston Looks Like His Twin in Rare Photo Shared for 15th Birthday

Like father, like son!

On Wednesday, Gavin Rossdale, 55, shared a sweet social media tribute in honor of his son Kingston James McGregor's 15th birthday, in which the teenager looks like the spitting image of his father.

In the picture, Kingston is standing shirtless while peering out into the distance.

"On your marks get set. life. 🖤. @kingsrossdale," Rossdale, who shares sons Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Kingston with ex Gwen Stefani.

Several users commented on the photo, pointing out the resemblance between the father and son.

"Your mini me😀," one person wrote while another added, "Omg Gavin he looks so much like you 🙌❤️"

"Wow. Your doppelgänger." another user wrote.

Rossdale, who is also a father to 32-year-old daughter Daisy Lowe, also posted another shot of Kingston from a different angle alongside a sentimental message.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING - 15 years of life's best journey - you are my best focus and inspiration-you are smart funny and kind with oceans of empathy-to me that's all you need to make your mark -i could not be more proud of you - and i love you more every day," Rossdale wrote.

Adding, "I am in awe of you -shine on 🖤-and yes i feel a lovely responsibility (huge)with your development -shout out to all my the single parents who are love joy and survival 🖤 - my sweet boy —@kingsrossdale_"

Last summer, Rossdale opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with his children and how they are his inspiration when it comes to his music.

"I don't want them to play my records to their friends and say, 'What happened to my dad?' " he said. "I want them to be like, 'My dad's on fire.' They inspire me because I want them to like what I do. They inspire me to be better."

Now that his eldest son Kingston is showing a similar passion for music, Rossdale said he's been trying to introduce him to some greats in the punk rock genre, including the Sex Pistols and Gang of Four.