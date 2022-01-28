Gavin Rossdale shares sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, with ex Gwen Stefani plus daughter Daisy Lowe, 33, from a previous relationship

Gavin Rossdale Shares Sweet Photo with All 4 of His Kids in Honor of Daughter Daisy Lowe's Birthday

Gavin Rossdale is enjoying quality family time with all four of his kids.

On Thursday, the Bush frontman, 56, celebrated daughter Daisy Lowe's 33rd birthday alongside his three sons Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7, Zuma Nesta Rock, 13, and Kingston James McGregor, 15 — whom he shares with ex Gwen Stefani.

Rossdale shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of his daughter's special day, which included a rare shot of all four of his kids together while out to a birthday celebration at seafood restaurant Angler in Los Angeles.

"happy birthday @daisylowe what a joy you are -and we're so happy to have you here with us on your birth day - the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister. we love you so much and we are in awe of you ❤️ enjoy this night and celebrate this year ahead. all our love," Rossdale writes.

Lowe also reposted an Instagram Story from her younger brother Kingston, in which he shared a picture of his 33-year-old sister celebrating at dinner. "Happy birthday big sis love u ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.

"So special to be with you," she replied, tagging her brothers Kingston and Zuma as well as her dad.

Earlier this month, Rossdale shared a sweet picture with his sons as they celebrated the new year together.

In the photo, Rossdale posed with his boys in front of a lit Christmas tree. Another snap showed a sweet moment between the rocker and his youngest son as he smiled while carrying Apollo in his arms.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR -it's hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion-like what was that?" he captioned the post. "It's great we get to start again. Here's hoping it's as fulfilling as possible and we get some reprise from the madness."