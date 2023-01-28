Gavin Rossdale Raves Over Pregnant Daughter Daisy Lowe for Her 34th Birthday: 'Our Sweetest Girl'

Gavin Rossdale is celebrating another year around the sun for his oldest child.

The Bush frontman, 57, marked daughter Daisy Lowe's 34th birthday on Friday with a sweet note on Instagram, adding a slideshow of photos featuring the birthday girl, her fiancé Jordan Saul and other members of her family that was set to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's "Crazy in Love."

"DAISY. - Happy birthday to our sweetest girl," he wrote. "A most radiant and generous spirit. You bring the light wherever you go. We miss you all the time but today especially. We can't wait to celebrate with you soon."

"Hope you're having the best birthday - you sweetly told me the mellow one you're having - which of course stretched over three days with the best friends, family and food possible. You deserve it all and we will celebrate you massive tonight. Love you," added Rossdale.

Daisy shared the post on her Instagram Story, writing: "Awwww this is the cutest...missing you all FAR TOO MUCH @gavinrossdale LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART."

The British model's latest birthday comes amid a big year for her and Saul, who got engaged in September, before announcing their first pregnancy a month later.

She celebrated her special day with photos of herself and the father-to-be at a light art installation, where he cradled her baby bump. "Thirty-four looks like you & me to infinity," Daisy wrote in the caption.

"Happy birthday my favourite human, sexy baby muma & love of my life @daisylowe," Saul captioned his own birthday tribute, sharing throwback photos of the two of them.

Daisy's half-brother, Kingston Rossdale, 16½, also celebrated the birthday girl with a photo on his Instagram Story of himself and the happy couple getting ice cream.

"Happy birthday!! I hope all your wishes come true! Can't wait to see you again. Love you loads," he wrote with the snap.

King Rossdale/Instagram

"Wish I was eating ice cream with you @kingrossdale_," Daisy wrote in response.

Rossdale, who shares sons Kingston, Zuma Nesta Rock, 14, and 8½-year-old Apollo Bowie Flynn with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, previously managed to gather all four of his children to celebrate Daisy's birthday last January.

Her mom is British singer/songwriter and fashion designer Pearl Lowe. A 2004 paternity test confirmed Rossdale as her father.

Pearl, 52, also got in on the birthday celebrations Friday, sharing a throwback photo of her daughter with her dog. "Happy Birthday darling Daisy!" she wrote in the caption.

"You are such a sweet, kind & generous soul! I'm so proud to be your Mum!" added Pearl. "I love you so much! Can't wait to celebrate with you and the bump later!"