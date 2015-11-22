The Bush frontman opened up about his busy life with his three sons

Gavin Rossdale on His Future: 'My Children Come First' (and He Has a Christmas Surprise for Them!)

Gavin Rossdale enjoys every minute of being a father.

The antics of his three sons with estranged wife Gwen Stefani — Kingston, 9 1/2; Zuma, 7, and their baby brother Apollo, 20 months, keep him busier than ever.

“The boys interact so well, and they truly love each other,” Rossdale, 50, told PEOPLE during the Chris Evert/Raymond James Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic gala at Florida’s Boca Raton Resort and Club on Saturday.

“They are so sweet and protective of each other, and they have little dance parties. I am always on the lookout to see what they are doing next and how they are working their naughty habits!”

Aaron Davidson/Getty

Rossdale, who split from Stefani this summer, looked tan and relaxed at the event. He wore a black suit with his hair pulled back in an on-trend man bun after an afternoon of playing tennis for Chris Evert Charities. According to the charity, they’ve raised nearly $22 million since 1989.

The Bush frontman takes his tennis game seriously and spends time during the year working on improvements so he can keep up with the pros that Evert brings to Florida each November.

“I play tennis in bits and pieces throughout the year,” he tells PEOPLE. “For me, it’s a big sport. And I play when I can.”

Meanwhile, he is busy working on a new Bush record and planning a 2016 tour around his children’s schedule. “My children come first,” he explains.

And that includes a special gift that his three lucky sons will receive on the day after Christmas.

“I am taking the boys on a special trip Dec. 26,” Rossdale reveals. “Where we are going is a big surprise!”