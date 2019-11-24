Gavin Rossdale Is 'Always' Learning 'How to Be a Better Father' to His 4 Kids

Image zoom

For musician Gavin Rossdale, spending as much time as possible with his three young sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, is a priority and a part of his life that he enjoys the most.

“I don’t know much about co-parenting, but I see my children as often as possible,” Rossdale, 54, told PEOPLE during the Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic Saturday night at Florida’s Boca Raton Resort & Club. “I have learned during the past few years how to be a better father. And I am always learning more by being there for them.”

The Bush frontman and talented songwriter, who looked hot in a dark suit with his hair pulled back after winning his tennis matches, shares his three sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani. (He also has a grown daughter Daisy, 30, with ex-girlfriend Pearl Lowe.)

“I love to do fun things with my children,” said Rossdale, who celebrated his birthday last month with all four of his kids at a restaurant. “I will have the boys for Christmas here in the U.S. next month, and I am thinking about taking them snow skiing. I have a few weeks yet to decide for sure where we will go.”

When they are together, Rossdale, who plays tennis as often as possible and also keeps a solid fitness schedule, has encouraged his sons to be healthy and active. “They work out, and I advise them to eat less meat,” he said.

The rocker has had a great musical year with his latest release “Bullet Holes” being featured in the film, John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum. He was photographed at the New York and Los Angeles premieres of the film on the arm of model Natalie Golba. He will release his newest album, Mind Plays Tricks On You, around February 2020.

“I wrote those songs for the new album about my own life,” said Rossdale.

Despite being busy with work, his children remain his top priority. “My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together,” he said. “But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great.”