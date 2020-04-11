Gavin Rossdale Talks Co-Parenting with Ex-Wife Gwen Stefani amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Gavin Rossdale is opening up about the difficulties of trying to co-parent during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The musician, 54, appeared on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation on Friday, during which he spoke to host Eddie Trunk about how he and ex-wife Gwen Stefani have been dealing with their custody arrangement.

“I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma,” Rossdale said of sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 6.

Rossdale noted that the boys are currently with Stefani, 50 and her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43, on his “10,000-acre ranch” in Oklahoma, where the couple has been self-isolating.

The father of three explained that it’s a “real big dilemma” for those “with split custody” because it’s difficult to determine who might have been exposed to the virus with so much back and forth.

“I know who’s around me — no one is,” Rossdale said. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with.”

“It’s a tricky one for all divorced parents,” he added.

Rossdale said he’s also trying to adjust to a new schedule with his boys as he usually gets them “every, like, five days or so.”

Now, it’s been 10 days since he’s seen his sons, he told Trunk, and while Rossdale thought he would enjoy the downtime, he “prefers it when they’re around.”

Thanks to technology, however, Rossdale said he’s having an easier time with the separation.

“We do a lot of FaceTime,” he explained. “I find myself in my kids’ pockets a lot.”

In November 2019, Rossdale told PEOPLE that he tries to “see [his] children as often as possible.”

“I have learned during the past few years how to be a better father,” he said at the time. “And I am always learning more by being there for them.”

Rossdale was married to Stefani for 13 years before announcing in August 2015 that they had split. Later that year, Stefani began dating her Voice costar Shelton after he announced his separation from ex Miranda Lambert.

