Gavin Rossdale Celebrates the New Year with Rare Photo of His Sons: 'With Love from Mine to Yours'

Gavin Rossdale is hoping for a "fulfilling" year as he enters 2022 with his boys.

On Saturday, the Bush frontman, 56, celebrated the new year alongside his sons Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7, Zuma Nesta Rock, 13, and Kingston James McGregor, 15 — who he shares with ex Gwen Stefani.

In the photo, Rossdale, who is also a father to 32-year-old daughter Daisy Lowe, posed with his boys in front of a lit Christmas tree. Another snap showed a sweet moment between the rocker and his youngest son as he smiled while carrying Apollo in his arms.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR -it's hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion-like what was that?" he captioned the post. "It's great we get to start again. Here's hoping it's as fulfilling as possible and we get some reprise from the madness."

gavin rossdale and sons

"These holiday times can be challenging to so many people," Rossdale continued. "Life is not easy for anyone. May this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve. Empathy and kindness make the best gasoline. With love from mine to yours❤️"

In July 2020, Rossdale opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with his children and how they are his inspiration when it comes to his music.

"I don't want them to play my records to their friends and say, 'What happened to my dad?' " he said. "I want them to be like, 'My dad's on fire.' They inspire me because I want them to like what I do. They inspire me to be better."

Now that his eldest son Kingston is showing a similar passion for music, Rossdale said he's been trying to introduce him to some greats in the punk rock genre, including the Sex Pistols and Gang of Four.

Gavin Rossdale and his sons

"We're trying all these different bands along with bands from his generation," he said. "Young kids that are making music now, it's cool, but I was like, 'Why don't we look at the beginning? See where it came from,' " he continued.

"He's just a joy because when he's playing guitar, all he wants to do is wear my clothes. He comes out looking better than me, generally. Basically all three boys, all my kids, they're just better versions of me. I gave them my strengths."

Rossdale said a benefit of the lockdown amid the pandemic was the extra time he's gotten to spend with his boys, who have been splitting their time between their dad's home in Los Angeles and their mom's husband Blake Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. (Rossdale's daughter Daisy lives in London.)