Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio Welcome Daughter Ella Wolf: 'You Are Magic'

Image zoom Gary Clark Jr. (L) and Nicole Trunfio Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gia Leblane and Zion Rain have a new little sibling!

Gary Clark Jr. and wife Nicole Trunfio have welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Ella Wolf Clark.

“So in love with you 🥰 02.21.2020 💕 8.1lbs of yummy 🌸 welcome to this world my baby girl 🤗 your mummy and daddy and brother and sister love you so so so so much already. You are MAGIC ✨ Thank you @garyclarkjr for this gift 💝 #luckynumber3,” Trunfio shared on Sunday, weeks after their daughter’s birth.

The couple also shares daughter Gia, 2, and son Zion, 5.

After Nicole gave birth to Zion in January 2015, the longtime couple wed in April 2016 in front of a small group of family and friends at the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, California.

They went on to welcome Gia, a.k.a. “Gigi,” in January 2018. As the model told PEOPLE at the time of her daughter’s birth, “Gia is named after my late father, Giuseppe Antonio Trunfio, who passed away from cancer.”

Nicole, 33, announced the couple’s third baby on the way on Sept. 8, sharing a series of black-and-white nude maternity photos in which she wore only a wide-brimmed hat, showing off her baby bump.

“Lucky number 3 💗 #16weeks 👶🏽,” she captioned the shots — the first of which was re-shared by her four-time Grammy-winning husband, 36.

Trunfio accompanied Clark to the 2020 Grammy Awards in January, where he took home the awards for best contemporary blues album for This Land, as well as best rock performance and best rock song for his track of the same name. (The song was also nominated for best music video.)

“So proud of you @garyclarkjr 👑,” she captioned a photo of Clark holding his new trophies. “So much hard work, sacrifice and dedication … I’m in awe of your focus, your TALENT, your curiosity about music and your own craft, endless hours going deeper into the unknown, how you can evolve and expand as an artist and your LOVE for music. You NEVER cease to amaze me and. You are unparalleled.”

“And on top of all of that, the most beautiful human being I have ever encountered. I love you,” Trunfio added. “This was well deserved. 4 GRAMMYS NOW! and many more to come!”

The model also posted regular bump progress photos throughout her pregnancy, captioning one mirror selfie at 38 weeks along, “For everyone asking how you pee in this [outfit], there is a zip at the back that is VERY easy to unzip and zip back up! (7 days to go to meet baby 👶🏽).”